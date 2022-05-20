ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Global leaders are preparing for the next pandemic with commitments to a proposed new fund for prevention and response

By Julia Hood
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Kazi Awal/Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wD6T0_0fkka18C00
A person being vaccinated against Covid-19 on May 14, 2022 in Noida, India.

Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

  • The COVID-19 pandemic exposed inequities in access to healthcare around the world and depleted focus on other health needs.
  • The second Global COVID-19 Summit last week focused on the situation today and a fund by the World Bank to mitigate a future crisis.
  • This article is part of the " Financing a Sustainable Future " series exploring how companies take steps to set and fund sustainable goals.

Speakers at the second Global COVID-19 Summit said it: The current crisis isn't over. But getting ready for the next pandemic is essential, even as countries continue on the path to recovery.

The virtual summit, which was held last week and co-hosted by the US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, secured financial commitments from some of the participating countries for a new proposed health fund that would be housed at the World Bank, intended to underwrite a speedy response to a future pandemic. It emerged as the result of a task force imitated by the G20 in October 2021.

"The new Financial Intermediary Fund, or FIF, for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response at the World Bank will complement our financing and technical advice — core instruments that strengthen health systems and preparedness," said David Malpass, president of World Bank Group, at the summit.

"The FIF is an important part of the solution to build country, regional, and global capacity," he added. "It will bring additional, dedicated resources, incentivize countries to increase investments, and enhance coordination among partners."

Malpass said the Bank hopes to finalize the fund by June and launch it later this year. "We are determined to do all we can to help countries vaccinate their populations, particularly the most vulnerable, working with international partners and with countries in the lead."

Supporters of the fund say the structure could help mitigate the inequities that have been a feature of COVID, where richer countries have had access to more testing, vaccines, and care.

"We have all learned in the last couple of years that countries will take care of themselves if they're able to," said Heather Ignateus, managing director, advocacy and public policy at PATH , a nonprofit focused on global health equity. "Countries that do require external support often don't get what they need for a rapid and equitable response to global health challenges."

Ignateus says that work on this idea started back during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and that the key feature of the fund is to ensure that dedicated resources are available from day one of the next pandemics. Moreover, it will direct funding to build out infrastructure where it is currently lacking, which is essential to effectively manage an outbreak.

Some $712 million toward the FIF were promised during the summit, including $200 million from the US, adding to a previous $250 million that had already been pledged. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget also requests an additional $4.75 billion for the fund. Other countries also pledged funds, including Germany, with EUR 50 million, and $450 million from the European Union.

Balancing pandemic readiness with the 'aftershocks' of COVID

Good health and wellbeing are Goal 3 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals , with the target of ensuring healthy lives and wellbeing for all people by 2030.

COVID has "halted or reversed" progress toward global health goals and exacerbated inequities in healthcare, according to the latest UN SDG report , including reproductive care and mental health.

In the wake of another pandemic, the FIF is meant to supply the needed funding so that resources used to fight other diseases aren't depleted. But the World Health Organization says that even COVID-related programs, like the Access to COVID Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was set up in 2020, needs additional funding.

"The FIF is being established at a moment when core global public health goods are seriously underfunded-in particular, the [ACT Accelerator], which plays a central role in addressing the current gross inequity in access to Covid testing, treatments, and vaccine between high-income countries and LMICs." read the WHO statement. "It is critical that the FIF does not undermine financing for existing urgent public health needs."

The One Campaign , which is focused on reducing poverty and preventable diseases, praised EU investment in the FIF fund, while maintaining that COVID is not the only problem that needs to be addressed.

"[FIF investment] must be complemented with leadership to tackle the aftershocks of this pandemic — such as setbacks in AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria," said Emily Wigens, EU director at the ONE Campaign in a statement. "We have the tools and the knowledge to finish the fight against these deadly diseases — now we need political will."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

WHO chief says it must take central role in global health

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that it must be "at the centre" of a global healthcare system, while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms. The World Health Assembly from May 22-28 is seen as one of the most important...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Malpass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Global Health#European Union#World Bank Group#The World Bank#Global Covid 19 Summit#G20#Fif#Pandemic Prevention
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

502K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy