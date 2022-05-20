ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Park Square Realty Turns 35

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 5 days ago

WESTFIELD — Park Square Realty is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Park Square is an independent real estate company serving Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. It handles residential,...

businesswest.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesswest.com

Easy Company Brewing to Launch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Easy Company Brewing will be launching Springfield’s newest brewery Thursday at the Student Prince in downtown Springfield. Easy Company Brewing (ECB) is a veteran-owned business that is committed to donating 100% of its profits to veterans, first responders, and their families. The name and its mission are inspired by the men of Easy Company from WW II, made famous by the book and mini-series Band of Brothers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Company Notebook

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the election of five new corporators. At the bank’s recent annual meeting, it was announced that Nikki Burnett, Cesar Ruiz, John Zienowicz, Ciara Speller, and Christian D’Amour had been elected by existing corporators. Burnett is the executive director of Educare Springfield. She also sits on national committees for the Educare Learning Network, such as the Educare Policy Work Group, the Collaborative Fundraising Advisory Board, and the Red Nose Day Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a trustee for the Community Foundation of Western Mass., and serves on the Distribution Committee as co‐chair; the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion subcommittee; and the Executive Committee. She is also a member of the Baystate Community Benefits Advisory Council. Ruiz is the founder, president and CEO of Golden Years Home Services. He was the first Hispanic popularly elected official in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, serving on the Springfield School Committee from 1980-1986. Prior to founding Golden Years, he worked in banking at Region’s Bank. He was recently recognized as one of business’s most influential Latinos by Hispanic Executive magazine. Zienowicz is the executive director of the Ware Council on Aging. Furthermore, he sits on the board of directors for the Quaboag Hills Community Coalition, the Ware Cable Access Television, and the Advisory Board for BHN Carson Center. He is a member of the Bay State Eastern Region Community Benefits Advisory Board, the Quaboag Region Coordinating Council, and the Quaboag Hills Substance Use Alliance. Speller is a weeknight news anchor for Channel 22 WWLP. She serves as a board member for local nonprofit I Found Light Against All Odds, is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, volunteers for the Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Assoc., and is a panelist for Girls Inc. of the Valley. Additionally, she was the recipient of the “Leadership in Broadcasting Award” from Bay Path University in 2019 and a 2021 Boston/New England Regional Emmy Winner. D’Amour is the director of E-Commerce at Big Y World Class Market and a third-generation member of Big Y Foods’ founding D’Amour family. Prior to working at Big Y, he worked at Delta Dental of Rhode Island as a sales and marketing representative. Additionally, he holds a B.A. from Saint Michael College.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Two New Woman-owned Businesses Open in Thornes Marketplace

NORTHAMPTON — Two women entrepreneurs with a passion for artistry and design have opened shops in Thornes Marketplace, one offering Bohemian home décor and the other, women’s lingerie and loungewear. Cigdem “Chi” Turkomer, the owner of Le BonNton, originally located on Old South Street, moved into Thornes...
businesswest.com

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions). CHICOPEE. Joseph Brian Kolodziej. 547 Front St. $25,676 — Retrofit NFPA 13D system. LEE. Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC. 824...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
West Springfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
businesswest.com

Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. Historypages Inc., 8B Tucker Lane, Belchertown, MA 01007. Lisa Poehler, same address. Historical educators. CHICOPEE. Jasmine Sage Inc., 86 Beaumont Ave., Chicopee, MA 01013. Tanya M. Picard, same...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

BFAIR Announces Summer Kick-Off Festival on June 11

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR (Berkshire Family and Individual Resources) will stage its Summer Kick-Off Festival on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College. This event is bringing back a popular BFAIR event in the mini-golf tournament, the BFAIR-Way, alongside...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
businesswest.com

New Concert Series Launches at Ski Butternut This Summer

GREAT BARRINGTON — Josh Kelleher of JJK Productions in East Longmeadow has brought his two passions, music and the Berkshires, together to create a family- friendly concert series at Ski Butternut. A life-long skier, Kelleher now brings his sons with him to Great Barrington for winter sports and to explore local attractions. “I love music, skiing, and the Berkshires, so Ski Butternut is a perfect fit for me to bring some really fun and different bands to the summer scene here,” he said.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
businesswest.com

Sheila Bandyopadhyay Joins Shakespeare & Company as Director of Training

LENOX — Sheila Bandyopadhyay has joined Shakespeare & Company as its director of training, beginning her new position on August 9. A director, movement specialist, performer, and devisor of original theater, Bandyopadhyay has an extensive background in both new work and Shakespeare and has trained and taught with the company as an education and training artist.
LENOX, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Land Sales#Park Square Realty Turns#Realtor

Comments / 0

Community Policy