ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large-scale search for a woman who went missing from a Wildwood trailhead was ended for the day Tuesday. St. Louis County police said Carol Schulte, 72, was last known to be heading out for a hike near the area of the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead at 225 Grand Ave. on Monday. The trail is used by walkers, runners and cyclists and spans five miles along the Meramec River, passing through Sherman Beach and into Castlewood State Park.

WILDWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO