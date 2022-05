Sheena Greitens’ attorney claims recently requested phone records dispute her ex-husband’s conspiracy claims concerning an on-going custody battle. In March, an affidavit was released in which Sheena accused Eric Greitens of physical abuse. He countered by saying she was trying to sabotage his campaign for U.S. Senate. He later subpoenaed her phone records to prove his allegations, and accused her of leaking the affidavit to the press.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO