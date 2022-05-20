ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to make most of season without European football

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVdgk_0fkkXCiT00

Brendan Rodgers has told Leicester to capitalise on a one-game-a-week “holiday” next season to push back up the Premier League.

The Foxes could secure an eighth-place finish on Sunday by beating Southampton at home if Wolves also lose at Liverpool.

Leicester have enjoyed two seasons of Europa League football off the back of two fifth-place Premier League finishes, but this term has proved tougher going for Rodger’s men, leaving the 49-year-old determined his side will make the most of next term’s European absence.

Asked if Leicester will benefit from a lack of continental action next season, Rodgers said: “I don’t think there’s any question we will.

“The last couple of years have been great for Leicester. The assessment of us is that we’re a team up there challenging for Champions League qualification and for trophies, which is brilliant.

“But the reality, if you look at the depth of our squad against Chelsea’s, is that they’ve got levels and we’re nowhere near that level.

“It doesn’t stop us competing but it is very tough. We’ll have extra coaching time, hopefully we can get in some players who can help us improve and develop again.

“I’ve always said that one game a week is a holiday: but let’s make it a good holiday and we can be up there again.”

Leicester forced a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Thursday night, with James Maddison’s powerful strike securing a point at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes had to remain resolute in the face of a second-half Blues onslaught, with Christian Pulisic missing a tap-in that would have stolen the points for the hosts.

Rodgers was left impressed with his side’s organisation and concentration amid the draw, but insisted Leicester will take a far more proactive approach against Southampton this weekend.

“I think we’re getting a little bit of consistency back, that’s been the challenge this season in the pandemic,” said Rodgers.

“The last couple of wins and the last few games have been good, we’ve scored good goals and defended well. So that gives you confidence.

“We’ll play differently at the weekend, hopefully finish with a win and that can be a good end to the season.

“I’m really looking forward to the summer already. We’ll have a really strong pre-season, get robustness and freshness into the players, and then go at next season and see if we can be up there where we’ve been before in recent seasons.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old French midfielder will join Villa from Ligue 1 side Marseille once his contract expires in the summer. Kamara has just earned his first call-up to the France national team following an impressive season in which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Vincent Kompany leaves Anderlecht amid links to vacant Burnley manager’s job

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has left his role as Anderlecht head coach amid suggestions he is the front runner to take over at relegated Burnley. The 36-year-old has been strongly linked with the Clarets for a number of weeks, with the interest apparently not dimming despite Burnley suffering relegation from the Premier League after their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta to tell out-of-contract players if they have Arsenal future

Arsenal’s trio of out-of-contract-players will be told if they have a future at the Emirates Stadium now that the Premier League season is over. Decisions have already been made over Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny but boss Mikel Arteta has held off revealing his plans in the hope of avoiding any disruption to the Gunners’ run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah to accept final contract offer from Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has reportedly received a final contract offer from Arsenal, with the 22-year-old striker expected to accept the deal. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have offered Nketiah a five-year contract worth about £100,000 per week. Nketiah had previously rejected multiple offers to re-sign with the Gunners, but the paper says the feeling among his suitors is that he is now inclined to remain at the Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
James Maddison
Person
Brendan Rodgers
newschain

Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title after injuring his knee with two games left to play. The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures citing the knee injury that forced him off during City’s 5-1 win at Molineux on May 11.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea stars face ‘strange situation’, admits boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso now face a “strange” limbo at Chelsea. Blues boss Tuchel has already revealed the Stamford Bridge club are in talks with Azpilicueta about his future, despite the club captain having triggered an automatic one-year contract extension.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#European#The Premier League#Foxes#Wolves#Europa League
newschain

Sean Longstaff signs new three-year deal at Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract. The 24-year-old academy graduate, who had been linked with moves to West Brom and Watford and was a target for Manchester United earlier in his career, has put pen to paper after an impressive conclusion to the Premier League season under head coach Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former goalkeeper Kelvin Davis among three coaches to leave Southampton

Former goalkeeper Kelvin Davis is one of three coaches who have left Southampton following the end of the Premier League season. Davis had been at the club since 2006, making 301 appearances as a goalkeeper before moving into a coaching role. Fellow assistant coaches Dave Watson and Craig Fleming have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jose Mourinho toasts Roma’s success in first Europa Conference League final

Jose Mourinho insisted “winning is very difficult” as Roma beat Feyenoord to clinch the inaugural Europa Conference League title in Tirana. Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, firing home from his side’s first chance in the 32nd minute as Mourinho’s men sealed their first silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.
SOCCER
newschain

Robert Page: Brennan Johnson good enough for top-six Premier League team

Wales manager Robert Page says Brennan Johnson could play for a top-six Premier League team now and those clubs who wanted him in January have missed out. Nottingham Forest forward Johnson heads into Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Huddersfield on the back of a breakthrough season for club and country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney has agreed a two-year contract with Fleetwood. The 25-year-old became a club hero at McDiarmid Park after scoring the winning goals for the Perth side in the finals of both the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup last term. However, he has declined the...
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Kenny impressed by Michael Obafemi improvement as striker earns recall

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has moved to inject pace and firepower into his team ahead of June’s Nations League fixtures. Kenny has included Swansea striker Michael Obafemi, as well as handing first senior call-ups to Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton and Derby counterpart Festy Ebosele, in a 27-man party for the games against Armenia, Ukraine and Scotland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

I am staying next season – Mohamed Salah rules out Liverpool exit this summer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah refused to be drawn on his protracted contract negotiations but insisted he will not be heading out of the club this summer. With just over 12 months remaining on his contract, speculation will undoubtedly increase about the Egypt international’s future. Saturday’s Champions League final opponents...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy