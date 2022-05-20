APPLICATION AVAILABLE NOW FOR NON-CONGREGATE EMERGENCY SHELTER FUNDING
May 20, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) is releasing its application for HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Non-Congregate Emergency Shelter funds.
Qualified non-profit agencies are invited to submit proposals for funding to provide low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter for HOME-ARP qualifying populations. Only recognized and established 501(C)3 agencies are eligible for receiving funding. Funding can be used for acquisition, rehabilitation and construction to create new non-congregate shelter space.
Projects are required to serve at least one of the following qualifying populations:
- People experiencing homelessness
- People at risk of homelessness
- People fleeing, or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking
- Other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent the family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability (including veterans and families that include a veteran family member than meet one of the other preceding criteria)
The application form and other pertinent information are available on the Community Development website. A voluntary virtual technical assistance session for interested applicants will be held on May 24th at 3:00 PM. Information on how to access the session can be found here: https://www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/housing/home-arp.
All HOME-ARP funding will be provided in the form of a reimbursable grant. Submission of an application does not guarantee an award and/or full funding of the requested amount. Complete applications are due at Citizens Square located at 200 East Berry, suite 320 by 5:00 PM Friday, JUNE 24TH, 2022. Questions can be directed via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
