APPLICATION AVAILABLE NOW FOR NON-CONGREGATE EMERGENCY SHELTER FUNDING

May 20, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) is releasing its application for HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Non-Congregate Emergency Shelter funds.

Qualified non-profit agencies are invited to submit proposals for funding to provide low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter for HOME-ARP qualifying populations. Only recognized and established 501(C)3 agencies are eligible for receiving funding. Funding can be used for acquisition, rehabilitation and construction to create new non-congregate shelter space.

Projects are required to serve at least one of the following qualifying populations:

People experiencing homelessness

People at risk of homelessness

People fleeing, or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking

Other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent the family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability (including veterans and families that include a veteran family member than meet one of the other preceding criteria)

The application form and other pertinent information are available on the Community Development website. A voluntary virtual technical assistance session for interested applicants will be held on May 24th at 3:00 PM. Information on how to access the session can be found here: https://www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/housing/home-arp.

All HOME-ARP funding will be provided in the form of a reimbursable grant. Submission of an application does not guarantee an award and/or full funding of the requested amount. Complete applications are due at Citizens Square located at 200 East Berry, suite 320 by 5:00 PM Friday, JUNE 24TH, 2022. Questions can be directed via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.