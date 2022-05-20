ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood donors have chance to win $1,500 at jewelry store

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you work to save a life, you could be rewarded with a trip to a local jewelry store.

The “Lions, Tigers and Diamonds” blood drive will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Organizers say one lucky blood donor will win $1,500 to the jewelry store.

In addition t that chance to win, all blood donors will be entered to win a ZOOfriends membership to the Oklahoma City Zoo and receive a free t-shirt and one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“As people start their summers, we’re asking them to keep blood donation top of mind,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood never stops, so we’re thankful for our partners like BC Clark and the Oklahoma City Zoo for helping us keep donors excited about blood donation at this event.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

