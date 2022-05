Former coach Bill Laimbeer was back in Las Vegas over the weekend and talked about how much he liked what he was seeing from the Aces. His successor, Becky Hammon, feels the same way. The Aces have looked pretty good to everyone -- except the Phoenix Mercury, to whom they've looked annoyingly good. Three wins already over the Mercury are part of Las Vegas' 6-1 start as the Aces return to the No. 1 spot in ESPN's Week 3 WNBA Power Rankings.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO