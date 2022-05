Three people from Cooper County are seriously injured in a fiery crash just east of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ivan Alvarez Sebastian, 19, of Pilot Grove, was driving on Highway 135 at Mile Corner Road Sunday afternoon, when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve. The vehicle rotated sideways into the path of a SUV driven by Donald Wilson, 68, also of Pilot Grove. The vehicles collided, ran off the side of the road and became fully engulfed in flames.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO