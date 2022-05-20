Group to attempt Guinness World Record for most kites flown at the same time

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands are expected to gather at Headlands Beach State Park in Lake County in an official attempt to break the current Guinness World Record™ for most kites flown at the same time.

The current record is set at 12,350, but on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m., Guinness World Records™ will be in attendance at the gathering to track the record attempt to break it.

The attempt is part of a Crossroads Health’s first biennial fundraiser called Soaring Hearts to raise awareness for mental health, integrated health, and recovery.

“Our goal is to have 13,000 kites in the air at one time. Each and every participant will have the opportunity to be a world record holder certified by Guinness World Records™. With Soaring Hearts, we come together to celebrate and embrace our shared humanity and paint the sky with color and movement,” Crossroads Health said in a press release.

Everyone, at all ages and stages of life, is welcome to be a part of the attempt and also enjoy food trucks, a DJ, wellness tents and beverages provided by Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Registration opens at noon and it’s best to arrive by 1 p.m. to get a spot on the beach.

Crossroads Health says there is parking at Headlands Beach at 9601 Headlands Road in Mentor and shuttles will be available to remote parking if the beach parking fills up.

You can register in advance here .

