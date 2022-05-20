ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

Woman casts doubt on account of teens who say they were raped

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1977, Vincent Simmons was convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated rape in Marksville, Louisiana, and was sentenced to 100 years in prison after twin sisters Karen and Sharon Sanders accused him of raping them. At the time, the twins were 14 years old, and Simmons was 25. Simmons has...

