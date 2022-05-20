ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

21 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County

By Tyler Bernadyn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County. If you...

Whitehorne House Museum reopens on May 25

Newport Restoration Foundation today announced the opening of the Whitehorne House Museum for the 2022 season. The museum will open on May 25 and remain open this season until October 30. Admission is free for all Newport County residents. Whitehorne House is the only museum in the world specializing in...
NEWPORT, RI
Oceanfront home in Quonochontaug sells for $9.5 million, marking the highest sale ever recorded in Charlestown

Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 648-A West Beach Road in Charlestown’s village of Quonochontaug for $9,500,000. Lila Delman Compass says in a press release that they represented both sides of this sale, with Lori Joyal, Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, representing the seller and George Tollefson and Julie Warburg, Newport Office Sales Associates, jointly representing the buyer. This property was sold before print publication.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, May 24

Good Morning, today is Tuesday, May 24. 🌊 Newport Fire Department responded to The Wayfinder Hotel after receiving a call at approximately 8:05 pm last night. A four-alarm fire caused significant damage to the hotel. The incident has been developing overnight and we’re updating with the latest here – Newport Fire Department on the scene of a four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up This Week: May 23 – 30

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27 – 30

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Monday, May 23

Good Morning, today is Monday, May 23, 2022. 🌊 Coastal Medical, which “merged” with Lifespan in April 2021, has “temporarily closed” more than half of its laboratories. This comes as Lifespan reportedly is also closing its weight loss clinic. Frank Prosnitz with the full story here.
NEWPORT, RI
City of Newport says it’s cracking down on speed, noise violations

In anticipation of a busy summer season, the City of Newport today in a press release said that it is stepping up enforcement of its speed and noise ordinances, with police promising to crack down on motor vehicle violations throughout the summer season. Police will be stepping up patrols to...
NEWPORT, RI
Rep. Lauren Carson will seek re-election

Rhode Island State House Representative Lauren Carson today announced that she will run for reelection for her seat representing Newport in House District 75. Carson was first elected in 2014 to the House of Representatives. If re-elected, this would be her fifth term representing Newport in the House of Representatives.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Tia Grietje Scigulinsky

Tia Scigulinsky of Portsmouth RI died 22 May 2022 in Newport Hospital. She was born Grietje Jantina Kenau Nieuwenhuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 3 October 1942 during the Nazi occupation. In 1954 her family immigrated to Seattle and when she became a citizen, she chose the name Tia. Graduating from Garfield High, the most successfully integrated school in the country at the time, she frequently let people know that Jimi Hendrix was one of her classmates. During her first year at the University of Washington she met her future husband, Ken and they were married a year later, in 1962. She graduated with a BA in History and Education in 1964. Thirty years later she would receive a master’s degree in Education from Salve Regina University. As the wife of a naval officer she accompanied Ken to his many duty stations and was able to teach in WA, CA, VA, Naples Italy and Newport, RI. She loved her twenty eight year career as a teacher of European History at Rogers High in Newport, retiring as Chair of the Social Studies Department. The respect, relationship and admiration of her students was demonstrated when she was honored by delivering the commencement address for the class of 2007.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport String Project presents its annual fundraiser Resounding 2022 on June 5th￼￼

The Newport String Project will host its annual gala at the International Yacht Restoration School on June 5th. The Newport String Project’s artists-in-residence, the Newport String Quartet, will be joined for a rare performance of Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro featuring special guests Charles Overton (harp), Hunter Bennett (clarinet) and Vanessa Holroyd (flute).
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: William H. F. Spencer

William Hurlbut Force Spencer, aged 92, died peacefully at home in Newport, Rhode Island on May 15, 2022. Born in Newport on August 13,1929 to Katherine Force Spencer and Major Lorillard Spencer III, of Chastellux Ave., he attended St. Paul’s School, then Yale University ‘51, where he graduated with a BS in Industrial Admin. A Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy, Bill served from 1951 to 1954, as operations officer aboard the USS Hemminger. He began his career as an engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT, but found himself drawn to teaching. Bill then obtained a master’s degree and taught mathematics at Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, CT.
NEWPORT, RI
Town of Middletown: Schools seek 4 percent increase

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 25, 2022) – The Middletown schools are asking for a 4 percent increase in their upcoming Fiscal 2023 budget. According to figures presented Wednesday night to the Town Council at a meeting in Town Hall, the School Committee said it needed all funding — and more.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Programs that adults can enjoy at Tiverton Public Library in June

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in June. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Having trouble with your smartphone or computer? Curious about social media? Want to read eBooks on...
TIVERTON, RI

