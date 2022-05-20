21 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County

William Hurlbut Force Spencer, aged 92, died peacefully at home in Newport, Rhode Island on May 15, 2022. Born in Newport on August 13,1929 to Katherine Force Spencer and Major Lorillard Spencer III, of Chastellux Ave., he attended St. Paul’s School, then Yale University ‘51, where he graduated with a BS in Industrial Admin. A Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy, Bill served from 1951 to 1954, as operations officer aboard the USS Hemminger. He began his career as an engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT, but found himself drawn to teaching. Bill then obtained a master’s degree and taught mathematics at Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, CT.
Comments / 0