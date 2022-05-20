‘Ozark Creator Teases Potential Spinoff, says ‘There’s Some Interest There’

It’s been nearly three weeks since we said goodbye to the Byrde family during the final episode of the hit Netflix series, “Ozark.” Yet, we can’t help but want to know more about the ruthless family who will stop at nothing to get ahead of the cartel. Although there’s been no mention of a potential spinoff from the “Ozark” creators we wonder if we’ll get more from The Byrdes in the future.

According to the showrunner, Chris Mundy, the door may not be entirely closed for the Byrde family and their criminal enterprises.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch. There’s nothing definitive,” Mundy said of the possibility of an “Ozark” spinoff. “We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show, so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

While Mundy mentioned that there “are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things,” he hinted that we probably wouldn’t see a show centered on Ruth Langmore. As you’ll recall, Ruth fell victim to the Langmore curse when Camilla found out she was the one to pull the trigger and kill her brother and drug kingpin, Javi.

While Mundy hasn’t nailed down anything official yet, we would love to see the show come back in any capacity. However, Mundy admits ending the show was crucial.

“It was really important for me to end this show,” he said. “This is the work we did, we did our best, and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it’s in our universe.”

Showrunner says ‘Ozark’ Spinoff would ‘be a blast’

He added, “If [a spinoff] could happen on its own, then great, because it’s a world that I really love. But we did four — kind of, five — seasons, 44 episodes. And I want them to feel like a whole, not like they were built to go somewhere else.”

For Mundy, “Ozark” has been his life for the last six years, but he says it’s “been a lot of fun.” To our delight, Mundy says that getting back in that universe” would almost certainly be a blast.”

In addition to Mundy, Sofia Hublitz, who stars as Charlotte Byrde, admits she also “wonders” about a spinoff. However, she confesses that she’s satisfied with how the show ended for the family.

“I think how Chris Mundy chose to end (‘Ozark’) was beautiful and perfect,” she said about the bittersweet ending. “And that shouldn’t be messed with. I think it should live there in that space forever.”

However, it’s not a goodbye forever off-camera. “There are no goodbyes with this one because we’re so close. We’re going to be in each other’s lives forever,” she added of her “Ozark” family.