ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Waltons’ Actress Leslie Winston Discussed Bond With TV Husband Eric Scott

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPZqm_0fkkVsqh00

“The Waltons” aired nine successful seasons before its cancelation in June of 1981. When “The Waltons” debuted in 1972, fans gained a love for the show’s original cast. Season one introduced us to noteworthy stars like Richard Thomas, Ralph Waite, and Michael Learned. However, it wasn’t until 1979 that fan-favorite character Leslie Winston joined “The Waltons” family. Part of what made her such a dynamic character was her onscreen relationship with her character’s husband, Benjamin Walton. However, while the couple shared a memorable relationship on TV, the two costars shared a bond just as strong behind the scenes.

Leslie Winston and Eric Scott were a ‘Package Deal’

During a 2009 interview with the Globe-Gazette, Cindy Brunson Walton’s actress Leslie Winston shared her experience on the classic TV drama. She further spoke about her friendship with Benjamin Walton actor Eric Scott.

MeTV quoted Leslie Winston as she said starring in “The Waltons” “was an absolutely sensational experience for me.”

Winston didn’t join the cast until the back third of the show. However, she established strong bonds with her costars nonetheless. The actress revealed that “The Waltons” stars were like a big family. After it concluded, she maintained contact with all the stars that played Walton children.

However, it was Eric Scott that Leslie Winston remained closest to.

According to MeTV, both Eric Scott and Leslie Winston were happily married amid filming for “The Waltons.” Yet, they and their spouses were inseparable. In fact, when Winston married her husband, TV writer Bob Yannetti, “The Waltons” actress said, “Eric [Scott] and [his wife] Karey joined us on our honeymoon in Hawaii.” She shared during a group interview in 1982 that Eric and Karey met her and her husband at the plane with flowers and matching Hawaiian outfits.

Leslie Winston Detailed Life After ‘The Waltons’

Many of “The Waltons” stars remain intrinsically connected to their classic TV roles. But, for Leslie Winston, she, as a recurring rather than regular character, could separate her career as an actress from her time on the show.

“It was good that I didn’t really have a prominent part,” Winston said. Altogether, she starred in 42 episodes of the series, later marrying her onscreen partner Ben Walton. Afterward, she managed to find work after the show’s cancelation.

“It helps now,” she said, “because people in the industry don’t see me as just Cindy Walton.”

That said, Winston did begin to land prominent roles following her time on “The Waltons.” However, the outlet reports that just as she began gaining momentum in her career, a fall shattered her elbow and she was unable to work for a year.

After recovering, she was receiving far fewer desirable roles. As a result, she decided to start a family, welcoming two daughters before taking her career behind the scenes doing audio work.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Ralph Waite
Person
Ben Walton
Person
Michael Learned
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Intentionally Embarrassed Himself to Protect His Elderly Mentor

John Wayne (commonly referred to as The Duke) might have been known for his rough and tough personality both as an individual and an actor. However, when it came to director and long-time father-figure John Ford, John Wayne was actually quite thoughtful and empathetic. In fact, near the end of his mentor’s career, the Hollywood icon intentionally embarrassed himself to protect the reputation of the elder man.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Tv#Walton Family#Tv Drama#The Globe Gazette#Metv
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

461K+
Followers
50K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy