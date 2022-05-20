ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso officials to declare emergency over migrants crossing border

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(El Paso, TX) -- Officials in El Paso, Texas are getting ready to issue emergency declarations over what they expect will be a dramatic...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 20

MEANIE
5d ago

Escobar is making the $$$$$$ with all this happening.. Her husband is a Immigration judge .. That’s why she signed El Paso as a sanctuary city !! She doesn’t care about the people of El Paso , all she cares about is the $$$$$$ in her pockets !! El Paso needs to get rid of Escobar !!

Reply(1)
10
Lori Mendenhall
5d ago

send them.back.this isnt mexico this is america their taking our jobs their rude too tired hearingbthem laughing in restraunts cant eat peace

Reply(2)
6
Enrique Cubillos
5d ago

escobar I don't see escobar in this article she's pushing for this so why isn't the mayor and the county judge on her case or are they really concerned

Reply
3
KVIA

SISD board votes to end ties with Socorro Police

EL PASO, Texas- In a 4-3 vote, the Socorro Independent School District board has put an end to their "memorandum of understanding" (MOU) or agreement with the Socorro Police Department. The agreement was formed about two years ago, getting the district and police department to work together on various projects.
KVIA ABC-7

ABC-7 Investigates: Construction, solar company accused of fraud; owner wanted

EL PASO, Texas – A judge has issued a criminal arrest warrant for an El Paso businessman accused of deceptive business practices while various lawsuits of similar nature against him lay dormant in civil court. Mark Hernandez, 43, owner of two now-defunct businesses, American Solar Group, and American Roofing Pros, is accused of breach of contract The post ABC-7 Investigates: Construction, solar company accused of fraud; owner wanted appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Hundreds expelled to Haiti from El Paso under Title 42 on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Overcrowding at migrant processing facilities left a bad taste in El Paso’s mouth in 2019. Reports of migrants sitting or sleeping on concrete surrounded by razor wire under the Paso del Norte Bridge while enduring cold, dust and automobile fumes circled the world. It was all due to then-existing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three El Pasoans killed in rollover on I-10 in Luna County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating the cause of a triple fatal rollover crash on Interstate 10, close to mile post 68, west of Deming, NM. The initial investigation found that a GMC Yukon SUV with four people was traveling east on Interstate 10 towing a Nissan SUV with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Council comes to an agreement for illegal dumping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Illegal dumping continues to be a major concern across the Borderland. The City Council met with Environmental Services on how to modify, and improve the tools for combating illegal dumping. The representatives have come to the conclusion that Environmental Services has come a long way to work along with the […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Texas Bar Raises the Age Limit- Could El Paso Do this Next?

Imagine going to a bar that only serves patrons over the age of 25? Well, that's exactly what a bar in San Antonio has done!. Bentley's on Broadway in San Antonio, will no longer serve patrons under the age of 25. However, Bentley's isn't the first bar to do this. A new bar named Horizons & More in Northeast San Antonio recently opened up in March but their admissions policy is 30 and over.
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Do All Texas Republicans Agree with Colleagues Who Continue Using Racist “Invasion” and “Replacement” Rhetoric?

Despite Links to Buffalo and El Paso Massacres, White Nationalist Rhetoric Still Touted by Many in Texas GOP. Austin, Texas – In the wake of a massacre committed by a racist white nationalist, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and at least 12 Texas House Republicans have repeated, amplified, and extended their dangerous claim that there is a hostile immigrant “invasion” occurring in Texas as we speak. Their escalation and insistence on using the “invasion” rhetoric and fomenting fears that there is a plot to “replace” American voters were also espoused by racist attackers in both the Buffalo mass murders this month and the El Paso mass murders in 2019, as well as others.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

La Joya man startled by 2 dozen migrants hiding below house

EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
LA JOYA, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials said they are conducting an investigation after two men were found dead in a home in northeast El Paso. The bodies were found in a home on 4700 block of Joel Dr. According to police officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. The Crimes Against The post Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Empty Shelves Remind Me of 2020 El Paso & That’s NOT A Good Thing

When you're shopping for groceries, it stinks whenever you can't find what you're looking for. It can be very frustrating. Now imagine that on a grander scale... you can't find what you're looking for, and everything AROUND that aisle. That's exactly what happened me this weekend. One trip down the...
MSNBC

Parkland father reacts to Texas school shooting: 'How many more times?'

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the Parkland school shooting, responded to the elementary shooting in Texas that left over a dozen students dead, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Guttenberg offered condolences for the victims’ parents as well as a rebuke of lawmakers who he says have not done enough for gun control.May 24, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

City Council votes to extend Tommy Gonzalez’s existing contract

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Mayor Oscar Leeser’s veto to extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract with amendments, City Council voted Monday to extend his current contract. This means that Gonzalez will maintain his position of City Manager until 2029 with his current salary of just over $404,000, but with the ability to receive […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police: accidental overdose caused deaths of two brothers in northeast El Paso home

UPDATE (05/24): El Paso police say two men found dead in a northeast home were brothers who died of an accidental drug overdose. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials said they are conducting an investigation after two men were found dead in a home in northeast El Paso. The bodies were found in The post Police: accidental overdose caused deaths of two brothers in northeast El Paso home appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

My Top 3 Steak Places Around El Paso

We’re coming up on National Steak Month in June, and there are a LOT of places in El Paso that do a great steak. My number one is Corralito’s. Nothing else comes close to their Arrachera 10-ounce medium-rare. It’s not the most expensive cut on the menu, but it is SO GOOD; it’s all I ever order. Their ribeye and T-bone may be great, but I wouldn’t know because the Arrachera is just that f***ing good!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Several key items on City Council’s Monday agenda

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – City Council is holding a Work Session meeting on Monday, May 23, where they will act on several items of note. First on the agenda is discussion and action on whether to enact an emergency declaration for El Paso due to the ongoing migration towards the border. City Council could […]
EL PASO, TX

