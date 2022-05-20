El Paso officials to declare emergency over migrants crossing border

Despite Links to Buffalo and El Paso Massacres, White Nationalist Rhetoric Still Touted by Many in Texas GOP. Austin, Texas – In the wake of a massacre committed by a racist white nationalist, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and at least 12 Texas House Republicans have repeated, amplified, and extended their dangerous claim that there is a hostile immigrant “invasion” occurring in Texas as we speak. Their escalation and insistence on using the “invasion” rhetoric and fomenting fears that there is a plot to “replace” American voters were also espoused by racist attackers in both the Buffalo mass murders this month and the El Paso mass murders in 2019, as well as others.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO