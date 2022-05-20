ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Charge: Lexington man lied about being Navy SEAL to seek loan for horse business

By Bill Estep
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDmIv_0fkkVOoF00

A federal grand jury has charged that a man lied about being a Navy SEAL and put false information in loan documents at a Kentucky bank for money to start a horse business.

The grand jury indicted Christopher “Rusty” Custer Thursday on two charges of bank fraud and two charges of wire fraud.

The indictment said Custer “falsely purported” to be a Navy SEAL in 2018 when he applied for a loan from Traditional Bank to buy a home and land in Lexington for an equine business.

Custer allegedly misrepresented his “finances, character and personal history” in documents he gave the bank in May 2018 and August 2019, the indictment said.

He also is charged with sending false information about his financial status by email to an investor in November 2019 to get a loan for an oil and gas pipeline inspection business.

State records show a person with the same name set up a business called Moon Dance Farm in Lexington in February 2018. It was dissolved in October 2019 for not filing an annual report.

Custer set up another business called Wildcat Field Services LLC in October 2019. It was dissolved a year later after not filing an annual report.

The bank fraud charges against Custer have a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The indictment includes a forfeiture count aimed at recovering $1,572,697 that Custer allegedly received as a result of fraud.

Court records do not list an attorney for Custer and attempts to reach him were not successful.

Comments / 2

Related
wymt.com

Former Kentucky legislator pleads guilty to fraud

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, a former Kentucky legislator pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and a financial crime on Wednesday. 46-year-old Robert Goforth admitted that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Man charged in connection with triple homicide in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of an armed disturbance in the 1000 block of Caywood Drive. Upon arrival, police confirmed they found three females who had been shot and were later pronounced dead at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Custer, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Navy Seal#Wire Fraud#Bank Fraud#Traditional Bank#Moon Dance Farm
lakercountry.com

Grand jury hands down indictments

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 17 individuals yesterday. Travis Passmore, of Russell Springs, charged with bail jumping first degree. Zachariah Bunch, of Russell Springs, charged with burglary third degree, theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
foxlexington.com

Search for suspects created ‘police situation’ at Lexington school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A stolen vehicle from Georgetown caused a “police situation” Tuesday afternoon. According to the Georgetown Police Department, at around 3 p.m. a reported stolen truck was found near Frederick Douglass High School. FOX 56 is told they found and arrested the passenger...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clay County woman pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby. In December 2018, state police said Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
kcountry1057.com

Kentucky physician charged in murder-for-hire scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday at U.S. District Court in Louisville, and an arrest warrant was issued, charging a local physician with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office says, according to court...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest homicide case has been released. Police said a man was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 400 block of Locust Avenue, just off Bryan Avenue near Castlewood Park. Police said the victim, now identified by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Dept. has reported at least five gun-related homicides just in May. People in the community say all this gun violence must stop. However, at this point, they’re wondering what else can be done. “I grew up in Lexington all my life. I’ve...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
414
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy