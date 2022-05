The School Presentation Coordinator will implement educational programs, projects, and training sessions designed to stop child sexual abuse. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana (CACSEI) is seeking a School Presentation Coordinator. If you would thrive in a position that allows you to build productive relationships with community leaders and school district administrators, we encourage you to learn more about this opportunity to advocate for the detection and prevention of child sexual abuse.

DILLSBORO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO