Fall River, MA

Fall River police arrest shots-fired suspect

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YL7X_0fkkVD6G00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in Fall River Wednesday night.

Eric Espinal, 35, of Norwood, is accused of hitting someone with a firearm and shooting at their car twice following an argument on Ridge Street.

Investigators initially thought Espinal was armed and hiding in a first-floor apartment nearby. After searching the apartment, they learned he had left before they arrived.

Related: 7 arrested as police uncover suspected drug-trafficking ring

Fall River police said they got a tip on Thursday that Espinal was heading back to the city, and around 9:15 p.m. officers spotted him inside a vehicle.

When Espinal realized officers were closing in on him, police said he tried to run off. After a brief chase through a neighborhood, he was captured and taken into custody.

Espinal is expected to be arraigned Friday on a number of felony charges including armed assault with attempt to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0fkkVD6G00

