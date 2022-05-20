Fall River police arrest shots-fired suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in Fall River Wednesday night.

Eric Espinal, 35, of Norwood, is accused of hitting someone with a firearm and shooting at their car twice following an argument on Ridge Street.

Investigators initially thought Espinal was armed and hiding in a first-floor apartment nearby. After searching the apartment, they learned he had left before they arrived.

Fall River police said they got a tip on Thursday that Espinal was heading back to the city, and around 9:15 p.m. officers spotted him inside a vehicle.

When Espinal realized officers were closing in on him, police said he tried to run off. After a brief chase through a neighborhood, he was captured and taken into custody.

Espinal is expected to be arraigned Friday on a number of felony charges including armed assault with attempt to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.