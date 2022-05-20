Fall River police arrest shots-fired suspect
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in Fall River Wednesday night.
Eric Espinal, 35, of Norwood, is accused of hitting someone with a firearm and shooting at their car twice following an argument on Ridge Street.
Investigators initially thought Espinal was armed and hiding in a first-floor apartment nearby. After searching the apartment, they learned he had left before they arrived.Related: 7 arrested as police uncover suspected drug-trafficking ring
Fall River police said they got a tip on Thursday that Espinal was heading back to the city, and around 9:15 p.m. officers spotted him inside a vehicle.
When Espinal realized officers were closing in on him, police said he tried to run off. After a brief chase through a neighborhood, he was captured and taken into custody.
Espinal is expected to be arraigned Friday on a number of felony charges including armed assault with attempt to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.
