The Daredevil-centric Devil’s Reign event has ended, and we are at the Omega issue. I find issues like this fun as they wrap up loose ends and point us in the direction of where to go next. We get three stories that help guide us to the next destination within this issue. If you’re a fan of Luke Cage, you will want to dive in and check this out, as he is the star. If you want to know what the Daredevils will be up to, their adventure begins here, and the Thunderbolts are taking shape for their reform.

