Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Every year in May through July we get these lines of storms called a Mesoscale Convective System or MCS’s in the Mid-South. An MCS is a collection of thunderstorms that act as a system. They are larger than a pop-up or isolated single storm that may impact one city and last 15 min to an hour. An MCS usually last between 3 and 6 hours and sometimes can spread across an entire state and last more than 12 hours. They can produce severe weather with the main threats being intense heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and frequent lightning. They usually form in the Plains late night and if we have a northwest flow, it will allow the MCS to move east south east into the Mississippi Valley during the morning hours in the summer.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO