Daviess County Arrest Report

The Carmi Police Department took five into custody on a variety of charges Friday and Saturday. Two area residents are being held in the White County Jail on drugs charges following a traffic stop. On Friday morning , an officer with the Carmi Police Department pulled over 43 year old William A Edge of New Haven for a suspended license plate. He was then arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended License Plate. His passenger, 39 year old Belinda A Vogt of Carmi, was also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both Edge and Vogt were set to appear in court this morning. No bond was set for either individual.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO