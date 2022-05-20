ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Arrest Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article43-year-old Christopher Anderson of Washington was arrested Thursday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for Operating a Vehicle...

Simmons In Custody Following Arrest On White County Warrant

A Carmi man is being in the White County Jail this morning following his arrest. On Monday an officer with the Carmi Police Department took 23 year old Shane Simmons of 1218 Stewart Street into custody on a warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Damage to Property. Bond for Simmons was set at $500. A status hearing has been set for Simmons for May 25th at 9:00 a.m.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Former Vincennes Police Chief, wife arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and his wife Bethany J. Shelton Luking were arrested Wednesday morning on several criminal charges. According to a release from Indiana State Police, Dustin Luking was arrested on charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. […]
VINCENNES, IN
LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on federal charges in Evansville on Wednesday. A U.S. marshal on the scene told 14 News they had been looking for him for two months. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Maplewood Circle. They say he is also facing robbery...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Multiple Arrests Made By The Carmi Police Department

The Carmi Police Department took five into custody on a variety of charges Friday and Saturday. Two area residents are being held in the White County Jail on drugs charges following a traffic stop. On Friday morning , an officer with the Carmi Police Department pulled over 43 year old William A Edge of New Haven for a suspended license plate. He was then arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended License Plate. His passenger, 39 year old Belinda A Vogt of Carmi, was also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both Edge and Vogt were set to appear in court this morning. No bond was set for either individual.
CARMI, IL
Suspect in Chloe Carroll case in court

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The suspect charged in the death of Chloe Carroll was in court Wednesday. Court documents and proceedings have identified the suspect as Montez Ellington Jr. Ellington is currently in the juvenile court system, but the Vigo County Prosecutor is pushing to have him moved to adult court.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Vincennes Mayor Swears In New VPD Officers

The Vincennes Police Department is welcoming two new probationary officers. The department welcomes Rookie Officer Deshon Johnson and Rookie Officer Brandon Ramsey. Both were officially sworn in on Monday by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum at City Hall.
VINCENNES, IN
Robinson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Robinson man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Illinois Monday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and 1650 North. Investigating troopers report that James R. Love, 76,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
5 Indiana men sentenced in drug ring that brought meth and marijuana from California to Indiana

Seven people, including five from Indiana, have learned their sentences after a wide-ranging investigation cracked a methamphetamine and marijuana ring. According to federal investigators, the group shipped in large amounts of meth and marijuana from California to addresses in Muncie and Anderson. The drugs were then resold in Muncie, Anderson, Gosport and Brazil, Indiana. Multiple […]
INDIANA STATE
Seven People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people who were part of a drug trafficking organization have been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and marijuana in four Indiana cities. According to court documents, between June and December in 2019, the group planned to sell drugs in and around Muncie, Anderson, Gosport, and Brazil. Investigators discovered that large amounts of meth and marijuana were being shipped from California to various homes in Muncie and Anderson where the men were living before the drugs were sold to others.
MUNCIE, IN
Man found hiding under blankets arrested in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deputies arrested a man in relation to a domestic battery charge after finding him hiding in his Parke County residence. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a domestic situation in the unincorporated town of Lodi, Indiana which is just […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Minor involved investigation opened in Warrick Co.

Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation has been launched in Warrick County after law enforcement was called to Vann Road Park on Sunday. Warrick County Sheriff Wilder says his deputies were originally called to the park for an altercation between an adult and a juvenile. From that incident stemmed an investigation involving an underage umpire and other juveniles.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department working accident on State Road 37 at Trogdon Lane

– The southbound lane of State Road 37, just south of Trogdon Lane by the Needmore School exit, is closed due to a vehicle inverted in a ravine. Marshall and Oolitic Volunteer Fire Departments, Bedford Fire Department extrication, and an IU LifeLine ambulance along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on the scene.
Brazil man receives 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS – A Brazil man was among seven sentenced as part of a drug-trafficking ring. Christopher Bays, 36, was sentenced to 16.5 years in federal prison and another five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana. According to court documents, beginning approximately...
BRAZIL, IN
Overturned semi closes part of SR-641

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SR-641 southbound near McDaniel Road. According to a press release by the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working a motor vehicle accident involving a semi tipping over. The accident has caused one lane of SR-641 to close. According to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single car crash in Grayson County that left one teenager dead Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. (CDT), KSP officers were called by the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deadly crash that happened in the westbound lanes on Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker, the release said.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

