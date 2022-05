Vegan Deviled Potatoes are what you’ve been looking for! They’re savory, soft, realistic, and fun to make! These genius “eggs” contain no animal products, no dairy, and no eggs. They taste just as good as the real thing, without the cholesterol or cruelty. They have an almost identical texture and taste to the original and even resemble deviled eggs. The best part is that those with a dairy or egg allergy can safely enjoy these as well as those who are vegan. This recipe makes the perfect party finger food and the most convenient snack for on the go!

