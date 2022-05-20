ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso city, county holding off on immigration emergency declaration

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtuIv_0fkkTZLQ00

Hours after the city and county of El Paso each announced they would file separate emergency declarations as a surge of immigrants arrive in the border city, both entities have reversed course and tell The Post they will not declare an emergency— just yet.

“We backed off of it because we found out that there’s very little difference between the funding we’re getting now and the funding that we would get if it went up to the governor and the governor sent it to President Biden,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told The Post. “Right now they could fund the processing center, they can fund the paid volunteers.”

Local leaders have been looking to set up a temporary shelter or processing center for migrants after more than 100 were released onto the streets of downtown El Paso Sunday after both the Border Patrol processing center and non-profit shelters ran out of space to house them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlKwJ_0fkkTZLQ00
Asylum-seeking migrants walk to cross the Rio Bravo river in El Paso, Texas.
Go Nakamura / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1AxM_0fkkTZLQ00
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. from Haiti hang around on the street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 19.
Go Nakamura / New York Post

The City of El Paso initially told The Post it would declare a state of emergency Wednesday evening, while the County of El Paso publicly announced it would do the same Thursday morning in order to be eligible for additional funding to deal with the crisis. After meetings with FEMA and other federal officials, Samaniego told The Post he’d lost the appetite to push forward.

“We were led to believe at the beginning that there’d be a big difference [in funding] so we got excited about that,” he said in a phone interview. “We gathered everybody and we asked FEMA, ‘Okay, FEMA, how much do we gain from doing this declaration?’ And he said, ‘You’re getting most of the funding now through emergency and shelter funding.'”

“So we actually backed off — the mayor and I backed off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEwjQ_0fkkTZLQ00
Asylum-seeking migrants walk on Paso Del Norte International Bridge to enter Mexico.
Go Nakamura / New York Post

El Paso, like most cities on the border, is already seeing a surge of immigrants and officials are preparing for the possibility that they will be overwhelmed if Title 42 is lifted as planned on Monday. Title 42 refers to a federal heath policy that has been used to keep nearly 2 million immigrants from entering the country because of the pandemic.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYb0C_0fkkTZLQ00 Mexican border city becomes ‘waiting room’ for US-bound immigrants

A federal judge could decide as soon as Friday if he will lift Title 42, as the Biden Administration wants, or will side with several states who have sued to keep it in place, arguing they will be overrun by immigrants.

As many as 7,000 border-crossers a day could come to El Paso when Title 42 is lifted, Samaniego told The Post. The local Border Patrol processing center only has capacity for about 4,200 people and local shelters can only handle a few hundred, depending on the day.

Samaniego anticipates there will be criticism of his about-face, but noted the city and county can always file emergency declarations when Title 42 is actually lifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjQUF_0fkkTZLQ00
A migrant crosses the Rio Bravo on May 19.
Go Nakamura / New York Post

“I know that the first reaction is going to be … they think that we have a need for securing the borders — even though we’ll explain, ‘It’s humanitarian. It’s for funding.’ It had nothing to do with our inability to handle any situation, but it will be misconstrued and then they’ll say that we need the National Guard … all these other things that can happen with these narratives that are taking place,” the county judge said.

“It wasn’t worth it to get so little and then put ourselves in a predicament as to how it’s going to be interpreted because we have a declaration of emergency crisis on our hands.”

The City of El Paso could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Rio Bravo, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso City#Immigration Policy#Volunteers#The Post#Border Patrol
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy