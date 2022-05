ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic has expanded its services to include social work and mental health counseling thanks to two grants received in 2021. The first, from the Maine Community Foundation, sought to assist patients with the challenges of health-related issues from the COVID pandemic. The goal is to increase individual resilience in the face of mounting trials by identifying potential resources to improve patients’ situations. To support that effort, the clinic has hired licensed clinical social worker Dede Ragot.

