We've already used the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 superphone

By Alex Dobie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm today officially announced the latest revision of its Snapdragon 8 platform, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasting performance improvements across the board and up to 30% efficiency gains over the base model 8 Gen 1. The new platform will feature in flagships from big names like OnePlus, Honor,...

Coming from iPhone need suggestions

Hello everyone, I know I know what you're thinking not another "why should i go from iPhone to Fold" thread. But I am fully integrated into the iOS eco system, and have switched back and forth between the Note series as well as iPhone because I missed the simplicity of iOS. Anyways, I'm fully intrigued into switching back to the Fold 3. But there is one thing that has me on the fence and that is the "wearable" options that accompany android phones. What I loved about the iPhone and the Apple Watch is that they "just worked" together, with my old Galaxy Watch 3 (i believe it was that version) it left a lot to be desired comparing it to the Apple Watch. Sooooo I know long story, but what do you suggest as far as working flawlessly with the Fold 3 in the wearable space? Thanks for any help!!! And for those that have switched to the Fold 3 from your iPhone how have you liked the transition?
Google’s Pixel 6A with Tensor out-Appled Apple’s iPhone SE

As soon as Google announced the Pixel 6a, most tech blogs started the inevitable Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE 2022 specs comparisons, asking which would "win" the budget battle. The Pixel gives you a bigger screen and an extra ultrawide camera, while the iPhone has incredible performance and longer software support for a mid-range price.
Android Auto call issue

Hi, I deleted your other post since you made a thread on this . I have the same dongle, what car and head unit you have?. The Motorola MA1, the car is a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq. I haven't been using the dongle because of this issue, but it also happens when I plug my phone in. The only time it doesn't happen is when I don't use Android Auto.
Google Pixel 6a unboxing proves how fast the new fingerprint scanner really is

When Google officially debuted the Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2022 just two weeks ago, many people were excited about the possibility of getting a better fingerprint sensor than what’s currently in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Based on one leaked unboxing video from Google France, that new sensor could make a huge difference for folks picking up Google’s newest phone when it lands in late July.
How to block sending MMS ? A8 2018

When my text is too long phone will convert SMS to MMS and im charged. I want to prevent my phone to send MMS ever. On MMS settings i try restricted and warning instead of auto but with no result. Phone will still convert SMS to MMS. Also tried on...
Can you wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds Pro?

You'll be happy to hear that, yes, the Pixel Buds Pro do support wireless charging. Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium filing, we even have an idea about the wireless charging speed. How fast do the Pixel Buds Pro charge wirelessly?. In what seemed like a flurry of reveals, Google...
How to use Google Assistant with Galaxy Watch 4

Even before Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 in August of last year, Wear OS 3 made its debut at Google I/O 2021. Google announced a new partnership with Samsung, which promised an all-new Wear OS experience and that Samsung's next smartwatch would be the first to debut this new software. During the Galaxy Watch 4s announcement, we learned that Bixby remained the default (and only) digital assistant available at launch, but Google Assistant was "on the way."
Wi-Fi drops constantly

Anyone having issues with Wi-Fi dropping all the time after latest update? When I say "all the time" I mean like every couple of minutes. All network settings reset. It's the only one of maybe 30 Wi-Fi devices in house with the issue. Wi-Fi AP rebooted. Phone rebooted. Phone is...
WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy s22 ultra. 128 GB - 8 GB ram. Well care for with OtterBox case included. Please check out the photos and if you have any questions just let me know. Only asking $700. Payment through PayPal or Zelle. Shipping from Niles Ohio 44446.
[MEGATHREAD] LG IMS Keeps Stopping (5/2022)

I followed the solution below posted by another user. "I just got my LG V60 working by turning on Wifi, make sure it's connected to a network, go into settings, network and internet, Wifi calling then change to Wifi preferred and Wifi calling on, then turn the Wifi connection off." This actually took care of the problem for me. So far anyway..."
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases 2022

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear, so pair it with one of these great cases.
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors 2022

While Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra is packed with all kinds of goodness, it's the smartphone's big 6.8-inch display that's one of its best features. That said, a screen this splendid needs some solid protection to ensure it stays that way. To that end, we've compiled this list of some of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors out there!
I think I found my battery killer

It has Eemed like every few minutes I've looked in device care ive seen a 2 hour decrease in expected battery life time. And I see in the background Verizon Cloud has been goinf almost 10 hours in the background today!!!! That cannot possibly be normal. I wouls think with...
Suggestion on pocket camera

I'm wondering if a budget of $400 can get me a pocket camera that would be better than any Pixel, iPhone or Samsung with strictly photography. I understand that a smart phone has the capability to capture and touch up point and shoot shots with ai and processing, but are there point and shoot cameras for my budget that would be better than a smartphone? When I say "better", I'm thinking specifically about a camera that does well in lowlight and captures stills despite subject movement.
Best Oculus Quest 2 cases 2022

The Quest 2 may be portable, but it can also be fragile if you aren't gentle. Whether you want to take your Quest 2 on the road or keep it stored safely at home, you'll need a reliable case that fits everything snugly and doesn't get damaged.
Google Assistant comes to Galaxy Watch 4 almost a year after its release

Google and Samsung have announced that Assistant is now available for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Galaxy Watch 4 owners will want to install the Assistant app directly to their watch in order to access it. Users will be able to activate Google Assistant hands-free or by assigning it to...
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting this year's best processor

Benchmarks purportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a processor faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The GeekBench results show a 20-25% performance improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also said to be 30% more power-efficient, which could lead...
Memorial Day TV sales have landed: save hundreds on Samsung, LG, and more

The holiday is still a week away, but we're already seeing loads of great Memorial Day sales, particularly if you're looking for a new smart TV. Many of these offers come from giant retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, and picking through all of the great deals can be a bit overwhelming. To make life easier, we've gathered all of our favorite Memorial Day TV sales and put them here for your perusal.
