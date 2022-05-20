Rockies reporter struck in head with 95 mph ball hit by Giants player
DENVER (KRON) — There was a scary moment for one reporter during the San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies game on Monday. Giants outfielder Austin Slater hit a line drive foul ball during the ninth inning that went 95 miles per hour.
Unfortunately, that ball struck Kelsey Wingert in the head, the Rockies team television reporter said on Twitter . She was immediately attended to, and a photo (above) shows a member of the Rockies’ staff compressing a towel to her injured forehead.NEW: Eric Duft takes over Weber State basketball program
Wingert was later to the hospital where she spent five hours getting treatment. The reporter said she had a CT scan for internal bleeding/fractures, and it came back clear.
She also received internal and external stitches. A photo Wingert tweeted shows the damage done to her forehead from the foul ball.
Over a thousand replies flooded Wingert’s mentions — many of which sending positive messages her way. The Colorado Rockies tweeted a purple heart in reply.MORE: Amber Whiting named BYU women’s basketball coach
Wingert is the television reporter for the Rockies on AT&T SportsNet | Rocky Mountain. She also hosts a baseball podcast “ Farm To Fame .”
The Giants won that game Monday 7-6 and followed that up with a 10-7 win Tuesday. The Rockies did, however, won the series finale on Wednesday 5-3.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0