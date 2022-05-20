FROM THE PUBLISHER | Fear of a black planet

Maybe you’ve heard of “replacement theory.” If you haven’t heard it by that name, odds are you’ve probably heard some form of it.

It starts with something like this: The white majority in America is being replaced by…ummm…”others.” Exactly which “other” varies, but it might include Black people, Mexicans, other Hispanics, or Middle Easterners.

As a matter of demographic trends, that assertion is basically true. The rap group Public Enemy directly addressed the fear of that 30 years ago with “Fear of A Black Planet.” One refrain: “Black man, black woman, black baby. White man, white woman, white baby. White man, black woman, black baby. Black man, white woman, black baby.”

Where “replacement theory” takes a major detour from the facts is in the assertion that somebody is crassly engineering that to happen on purpose. The crudest version (with its roots going back to the Nazis) blames it on Jews; the more politically palatable contemporary version being pumped by the likes of Tucker Carlson blames it on liberals. That version says the libs want to replace a white electorate with a brown one because brown people lean left.

It’s all wrongheaded nonsense. It springs from the same tribal urges that have plagued our country (and nearly every other one) to keep out the “other.” At one point, the “other” was the Irish, or the Italians, or the Jews, or the Blacks. Now it’s the Mexicans.

The thing is, ideas have consequences. So some kook takes this stuff seriously and decides to do something about it, loading up a rifle, donning body armor and a military-grade helmet, and opens fire on Black people in a Buffalo supermarket. He made it clear in a manifesto exactly what he was doing and why, and live-streamed the whole thing, presumably to inspire others to do the same.

Let’s be clear: That’s where this leads. In the 1930s, it led to gas chambers at Auschwitz.

These ideas are the polar opposite of the most basic concept of America. We’re not a tribe, or a sect, or even a place. We’re an idea. That idea is pretty simple: We’re all free, and we all— no matter our background— get a fair shot.

The Pilgrims didn’t fit in, which is why they left England. Outcasts. “Other.” We are, as Bill Murray once said, mutts.

That, and our free economy, is why people of all varieties want to come here. And that’s good. It makes us a stronger and better country.

If your impulse is to try to stop or reverse it, you might want to re-think a few things. Because that thought leads you straight to that Buffalo supermarket.