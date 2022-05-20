Pittsburg Rotary Rocks out Hunger

IOLA, Mo. – The Iola Mustangs are headed to the class four state tournament. It’s their first state tournament appearance since 2018 when they won it all. “We’re all really excited. I’m proud of the boys,” says head coach Ryan Latta. “Class 4A is very tough and we competed and had a good regional and hopefully we go out there and make some noise. I told the boys we’re not going out for just one game. We want to make a deep run at state.”

