Pittsburg Rotary Rocks out Hunger

Loving Grace is hosting a School’s Out Bash community event. For people who don’t know Loving Grace, the organization provides a transitional living facility for young women ages 17 to 24 and their children and the goal of this event is to get to know the community! There will a number of raffles – including a chance to win a brand new laptop. Proceeds will go to benefit Loving Grace.
Pittsburg, KS — Supporting our veterans is something most people want to do. A local golf tournament gives you the opportunity to do just that. Not only do they help combat veterans they help their caretakers as well. Dan McNally and Denis Kavanagh teed up and came by the studio to talk about VetLinks and its annual golf tournament.
JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents in Joplin got together at 4th Street Bowl to raise awareness about drug abuse. “What this is for is for community members to come together and have something that is healthy and fun to do within the community and our ultimate goal is to reduce drug use in the long term,” stated Samantha Sherman, Prevention Resource Director.
OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NEVADA, Mo. – Nevada High School senior Case Sanderson is the Big 8 West baseball Player of the Year – earning 1st team All-Conference honors as both a pitcher and outfielder. Sanderson did a bit of everything for Nevada this season. On the mound, Sanderson finished the season...
COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus High School baseball team has done something no other team in program history has done before. “They’ve played together since they were 5 or 6 years old. They know each other well,” says Columbus head coach Mick Tedlock, “The chemistry with them…it’s just fun to coach.”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (Video courtesy: KY3) Diamond tops Skyline 6-4 to claim the Missouri Class 2 softball.
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Bartlesville Police Department say they shut down a large meth trafficking organization in Northeast Oklahoma. Officers served 13 arrest warrants to suspects involved in the narcotic operation just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says...
The Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin on Thursday in Allendale, Michigan. Pitt State has 30 athletes qualified to compete at nationals, while Missouri Southern is taking 20. PITT STATE PREVIEW, VIA PITT STATE ATHLETICS:. The Pittsburg State University men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams will...
IOLA, Mo. – The Iola Mustangs are headed to the class four state tournament. It’s their first state tournament appearance since 2018 when they won it all. “We’re all really excited. I’m proud of the boys,” says head coach Ryan Latta. “Class 4A is very tough and we competed and had a good regional and hopefully we go out there and make some noise. I told the boys we’re not going out for just one game. We want to make a deep run at state.”
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man will face a jury trial in December of this year after he was charged with raping an infant less than 18-months of age. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 20th, Judge Jeffrey Gossard stated there was enough evidence to bring Archie Cannon, 57, in front of a jury.
