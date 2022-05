WINCHESTER - That surge ended quickly. After COVID cases rose throughout the month of April and into May, numbers dropped by 40 last week to 95 reported cases. This, of course, doesn’t mean numbers won’t rise again, as the town saw the number of positive tests fluctuate from late January to now (from a low of just eight cases one week to 38 the next to only 22 two weeks later to 78 by early April and then a high of 135 the second week of May).

