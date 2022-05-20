ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
A judge says the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt.

Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.

Comments / 2

Tom Harper
5d ago

I hope they throw the book at him. if that was one of us common folks, we be stuck in jail for a long time

WausauPilot

Justices debate Wisconsin school’s gender change policy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Calls to end Wisconsin Elections Commission grow ahead of vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved. The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin Republicans reject recalling Biden votes, removing Vos

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly. Delegates at the state party’s annual convention outside of Madison on Saturday rejected those two resolutions, while adopting nearly four dozen others that include calling for every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand-counted on Election Day. The resolutions become a part of the party’s platform but are nonbinding. Nearly all of the measures would require law changes to take effect.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

The Snowball that Started Election Disputes in Wisconsin

In the summer of 2020, a retired hypnotherapist filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. His complaint? That Wisconsin’s five largest cities, including Madison, had received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help make it safer to vote in a pandemic. While formally dismissed...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month. State party chairman Mark Jefferson says Tuesday that...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party’s official backing.
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin Democrats call out Republicans for their "extremist views"

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Outside of the GOP Convention, Wisconsin Democrats called out Republicans for their quote, "extremist views". They say GOP doesn't fight for what is in the best interest of Wisconsinites. "Governor Evers wakes up trying to do the right thing for Wisconsinites," said Ben Wikler, Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
