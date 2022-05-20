ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man dies in three-vehicle Suffolk crash involving dump truck

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rb8hQ_0fkkOQ5000

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man in Suffolk has died following a three-vehicle accident involving a dump truck.

Authorities were notified of the crash at 6:35 a.m. Friday. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the 900 block of Hosier Road.

The accident involved two pickup trucks and one dump truck. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided assessment and treatment on the scene to all three drivers.

A passenger of one of the pickup trucks was ground transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The driver of the other pickup truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, police have identified the victim as Chester William Jr., 45, of Jasper, Texas. His next of kin have been notified.

The road reopened earlier Friday afternoon after having been closed while police investigated.

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

outerbanksvoice.com

Elizabeth City man killed in crash, second driver hospitalized

Update: This May 23 fatal accident between two Ford Super Duty trucks has claimed the life of 48-year-old Elizabeth City resident Kenneth Hudson Jr., while the driver of the other truck, 18-year-old Moyock resident Tessa Henry, has undergone surgery in Norfolk General Hospital, according to information from Trooper Ryan Homer of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning wreck in Powells Point results in fatality

On Monday, May 23 at around 6 a.m., two pickup trucks collided on US 158 in Currituck County. One driver was killed and another was airlifted for medical care. Both vehicles were white Ford Super Duty pickups. Kenneth Hudson, 48, of Elizabeth City, was traveling south on US 158 near...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Suspect accused of killing 3 outside Virginia bar arraigned

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Norfolk man arrested two months after a shooting downtown on Granby Street that left three people dead and two others injured had a court appearance on the charges last week. WFXR’s sister station, WAVY, was in the courtroom for the video arraignment on...
NORFOLK, VA
