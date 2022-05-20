Texas man dies in three-vehicle Suffolk crash involving dump truck

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man in Suffolk has died following a three-vehicle accident involving a dump truck.

Authorities were notified of the crash at 6:35 a.m. Friday. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the 900 block of Hosier Road.

The accident involved two pickup trucks and one dump truck. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided assessment and treatment on the scene to all three drivers.

A passenger of one of the pickup trucks was ground transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The driver of the other pickup truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, police have identified the victim as Chester William Jr., 45, of Jasper, Texas. His next of kin have been notified.

The road reopened earlier Friday afternoon after having been closed while police investigated.

The accident remains under investigation.