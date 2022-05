A woman out of Johnson County is now in jail after she picked up a felony assault charge. This coming after she allegedly attacked her cousin with a knife on Saturday night. Officers spoke with the victim, who told them they had come to see their cousin, identified as 49-year-old Sheila Wells, of Paintsville. The two allegedly shared a six pack of beer. When the victim got up to leave, Wells is said to have stabbed him in the neck and shoulder with a large kitchen knife.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO