ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially filed for a second term Monday and with it, announced who will be his running mate this fall. Dunleavy chose Nancy Dahlstrom, the former state Department of Corrections commissioner, to run as Alaska’s lieutenant governor. Dahlstrom had served in that role since Dec. 2018, a month after Dunleavy was elected to office, and submitted her resignation, effective immediately, on Sunday. Dunleavy announced that Jen Winkelman took up the commissioner position on Monday. The release said Winkelman is a longtime corrections employee who most recently served as director of pretrial, probation and parole.

2 DAYS AGO