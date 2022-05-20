Dozens from Harrison County, Bridgeport are Named to Fairmont State's President's, Dean's List for Spring

One of the most anticipated festivals in Harrison County is set for a two-day affair early next month and it is one where you need to bring your appetite. The 21st Annual St. Spyridon Greek Food Festival in Summit Park is scheduled for June 3-4. And for the second straight year, it will be a pickup service only after seeing the 2020 event scrapped due to COVID-19.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO