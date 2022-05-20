ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Dozens from Harrison County, Bridgeport are Named to Fairmont State's President's, Dean's List for Spring

connect-bridgeport.com
 6 days ago

Nearly 1,000 Fairmont State University students have been honored for their academic achievements throughout the spring 2022 semester. Dr. Mirta Martin, President, and Dr. Dianna Phillips, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, have released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Holds Class of 2022 Senior Assembly

Scholarships, awards, and recognition of all types were presented today to the members of the Bridgeport High School Class of 2022 during the annual Senior Assembly event held in the school's auditorium. Below, you would find dozens of photos from the event courtesy of Mr. Brad Bonenberger's journalism department. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Harrison County, WV
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Fairmont, WV
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Education
Fairmont, WV
Government
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
connect-bridgeport.com

City Man, Veteran and Former President and GM of Clarksburg Water Board, Richard "Dick" Welch Passes

Richard Dale “Dick” Welch, 74, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on May 22, 2022 from an unexpected illness with his close family alongside him. Dick was a man of family, faith, service, and music. He grew up in the Broadway neighborhood of Clarksburg, WV and graduated from Roosevelt-Wilson High School before moving to Los Angeles, CA to pursue his music ambitions. Dick and his band, the Royal Tones, had just.
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Indians Youth Football Camp is Back Again for 2022

For those looking for something to do with their children as summer gets into full swing, an annual event is back that may help on that front. The 2022 Indians Football Youth Camp will return to Wayne Jamison Field in June. According to Travis Jones, the “Voice of the Indians”...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Four from The Auxiliary to United Hospital Center Take Part in AWVHA State Workshop at Stonewall Resort

Four from The Auxiliary to United Hospital Center attended the Annual AWVHA State Workshop. This Workshop was held on May 9-11, 2022, at the Stonewall Resort. Those attending were: Denise Steffich, Certified Director of Volunteer Services, Scott Griffiths, Gift Shop Manager, Sharon Montgomery, President of the UHC Auxiliary, and Deb Donini, Secretary of the UHC Auxiliary.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Martin
Person
Katie Martin
Person
Sarah Morris
connect-bridgeport.com

Details Set for ABB Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival

The summer season has been a long time coming this year, so Bridgeport plans to celebrate big the evening of Sat., June 4. There are big thing coming to the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival. "Summer Kickoff is one of the ABB's biggest contributions to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Fairmont State University#Griffith University#College#Dean S List For Spring#Academic Affairs#Wv Harrison
connect-bridgeport.com

Justice Getting Treated for Possible Lyme Diseaase

Gov. Jim Justice today issued the following statement:. “After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Annual, Highly Popular Greek Festival is Back Again with "Food to Go" Concept as Order Deadline Nearing

One of the most anticipated festivals in Harrison County is set for a two-day affair early next month and it is one where you need to bring your appetite. The 21st Annual St. Spyridon Greek Food Festival in Summit Park is scheduled for June 3-4. And for the second straight year, it will be a pickup service only after seeing the 2020 event scrapped due to COVID-19.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy