WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While classes may be coming to an end this week across Florida, it is a new beginning in Tallahassee. Hialeah-based state Senator Manny Diaz will take over as the Education Commissioner next Wednesday. He sat down with CBS12 anchor Matt Lincoln for a one-on-one interview to discuss the future of testing in Florida and the rebound from the COVID Slide.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO