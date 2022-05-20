High school focused on rural workforce development coming to Indiantown

A new high school focused on rural workforce development is coming to Indiantown.

Indiantown Charter High School will be operated by Indian River State College and is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore said the college already operates Clark Advanced Learning Center, a top 20 Florida high school, at it's Chastain Campus in Stuart.

Moore said Indiantown Charter High School will open with 75 students.

One-hundred students will be added each year thereafter until there are 400 students across all grade levels.

Until the new $25 million, 60,000-square-foot campus is built, students will attend the Boys and Girls Club of Indiantown.

Moore said money for the school was donated by a private donor and matched by the Indian River State College foundation.

"They saw a need for rural workforce development that was going unmet in the state of Florida," said Moore. "Furthermore, he believed that America, and he's a self-made man, a very successful individual in his lifetime, believed that America is built on skills, trades, and technical know-how and wanted to create a high school dedicated to that proposition."

The school will help students meet high school graduation requirements and offer career technical education programs tailored to Indiantown's local economy.

"We'll have robotics, or machining, or additive or subtractive manufacturing," said Dr. Moore. "We'll have code writing and other kinds of things that are in there so that these students understand this waterfront of skills necessary to operate in the modern manufacturing, modern workforce, modern global economy that we're in."

Ninth-grade students can click here to apply.

