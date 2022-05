Breaking into an iPhone is notoriously tricky to fix iPhone is stuck in recovery mode. It’s pretty hard for someone to sneak in without your consent if you have a unique passcode. However, the opposite is also true. The only method to unlock an iPhone if you don’t know the password or it’s been deactivated is to factory reset it. Fortunately, there are methods for resetting an iPhone without a password.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO