PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and his family now have a new place to call home on the Treasure Coast. Sgt. Christian Fleming, his fiancée Karly Riley, and their sons Hunter and Tate got to see their new home for the first time today during a welcome ceremony hosted by the nonprofit Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shops.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO