Environment

Heat wave singes DC area, but threat of severe storms eases

By Matthew Delaney
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe serious heat and humidity remain, but the National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch for several Maryland counties, including Howard and Frederick. The tornado watch was concentrated in northern Maryland, as well as select counties in western Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. Intense heat and...

wtop.com

