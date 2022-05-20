ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Bedford Sheriff to give update on infant death investigation

By Elizabeth Thomas
WSET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff will give an update Friday morning on a death investigation involving...

wset.com

Related
WSET

Stolen truck sought in Bedford County: sheriff's office

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway for a truck stolen from Bedford County, according to the sheriff's office. A maroon 1994 Ford Ranger was taken at about 10:30 p.m. Monday from the 5000 block of Rock Cliff Road in the Moneta area, authorities said. The vehicle...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. deputies searching for attempted catalytic converter theft

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find the person behind an attempted catalytic converter theft on Saturday. It happened in the 4100 block of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway in the Huddleston area on May 21 around 5 p.m. That’s when deputies say the person tried to take a catalytic converter but ended up driving away in a blue SUV.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Possible second victim in Pittsylvania County party shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A search warrant suggests there might have been two people shot at a party in Pittsylvania County earlier this month. Initially, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Wyshawn Brandon, 25, of Danville, died after being shot in the 500 block of Deerfield Drive on May 15.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Haywood Dr. in Crimora for a shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Bedford County, VA
Bedford County, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police officer charged with assault, trespassing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg police officer was charged with assault and battery as well as trespassing after an incident last week, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that an off-duty police officer, Brian Smith, was involved in the incident.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: No charges yet filed in mysterious Crimora shooting incident

Update: Wednesday, 2:26 p.m. No charges have been filed in a shooting incident in Crimora Tuesday night, with a suspect questioned, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office remaining largely mum on what went down. “This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the...
CRIMORA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police make two arrests after Friday shooting in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Two people have been charged following a Friday afternoon disturbance that led to gunfire in Salem. According to the Salem Police Department, a 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20 about possible gunshots in the area around S. Broad Street and School Lane.
WHSV

Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound in the 100-block of Waterman Drive when it lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle reportedly traveled more than 450 feet and rolled several times. The Camaro came to rest in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX8 News

There will be increased law enforcement presence in Rockingham County Schools in wake of Texas school shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office announced an increased presence in their school district. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a message that said, in part, “in the wake of the horrified events at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday, law enforcement will have an increased presence in all of our local Schools […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WSET

6 nabbed during narcotics sweep in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Narcotics investigators arrested six people earlier this month on drug charges in Bedford County. A traffic stop on May 6 led to the arrest of John Chaney, of Staunton. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities investigating after bomb threat and robbery at Daleville Kroger

FINCASTLE, VA – On May 23, 2022, at 7:22 P.M. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger reporting a robbery. The clerk reported a man approached one of their cashiers carrying a bag reportedly containing an explosive device and demanded that the clerk give him money. The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash leaving the bag behind inside the store. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a gray colored sedan described by witnesses as possibly being a BMW without a front license plate. The suspect was described as wearing dark sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face, a light gray sweatshirt, and black pants. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call. Because the reported device was left behind, the store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could examine the bag. Currently deputies and investigators are still on the scene. This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have information or witnessed the vehicle or subject in the Kroger parking lot is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hosey at 540-928-2243.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wpde.com

20 arrested, 21 wanted in undercover drug operation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An undercover narcotics operation led to 41 people being charged with felonies, according to authorities. Twenty people have been arrested, while the other 21 remain at large. Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine were seized during this operation,” the Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify driver killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64 on Monday morning. According to the Virginia State Police, 21-year-old Daniel L. Redifer of Crimora was killed in the crash. The crash occurred on eastbound I-64 around 8:10 a.m. just west of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
whee.net

41 charged in Henry County drug bust

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an undercover narcotics operation. Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized during the operation. Assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics were also seized during this operation. These seizures include multiple vehicles, firearms, and U.S. Currency. As a result of the drug operation, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on May 16.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

'It's stupid. It's senseless,' Lynchburg residents rally against gun violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gun violence is a national epidemic, even impacting neighborhoods in the Hill City. "Every time you hear about a robbery or murder, it’s just a couple streets away. It just seems to get closer and closer and closer, and now it is literally at our doorstep," said Anna Smith, a Shalom Apartments resident.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Bond denied for shoplifting, assault, hit and run suspect

=A Danville judge Monday denied bond for one of two people charged in a January shoplifting that included an assault and a car crash. It happened at the Walmart Supercenter on Mount Cross Road. A loss prevention specialist called Danville Police about a pair of shoplifters. Officer S.C. Parker approached the men. Police say 24-year-old Parker Wright of Ruffin assaulted Parker and ran to the getaway car where 21-year-old Billings Miner of Semora was behind the wheel.
DANVILLE, VA

