Bedford Sheriff to give update on infant death investigation

FINCASTLE, VA – On May 23, 2022, at 7:22 P.M. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger reporting a robbery. The clerk reported a man approached one of their cashiers carrying a bag reportedly containing an explosive device and demanded that the clerk give him money. The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash leaving the bag behind inside the store. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a gray colored sedan described by witnesses as possibly being a BMW without a front license plate. The suspect was described as wearing dark sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face, a light gray sweatshirt, and black pants. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call. Because the reported device was left behind, the store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could examine the bag. Currently deputies and investigators are still on the scene. This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have information or witnessed the vehicle or subject in the Kroger parking lot is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hosey at 540-928-2243.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO