ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White ordered to provide DNA sample, court records show

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN9fW_0fkkIrvl00

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White, but she approved the state’s request in an order Wednesday, records show.

Teen taken into custody following shooting on MTSU campus; victim identified

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White , the assistant corrections director. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville , Indiana, and Vicky White, 56, died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

White, who is being held at a state prison after being recaptured in Indiana last week, must provide the sample by Friday or “as soon as practicable,” Medley said, and a defense lawyer can observe the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Oq4R_0fkkIrvl00
DNA court order

An attorney for Casey White has not commented publicly since the arrest and did not oppose the request for a DNA sample, made in the escape case. But the prisoner’s mother said she doubts her son knew about the escape until Vicky White came to take him from jail for a supposed mental evaluation April 29.

Former Huntsville nurse found guilty of intentional murder in husband’s death

White is scheduled to go on trial in June on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Connie Ridgeway in 2015, although a delay is possible. Authorities said the man confessed to the killing in 2020 while in prison for other crimes.

For the latest on this case, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Man arrested on federal charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on federal charges in Evansville on Wednesday. A U.S. marshal on the scene told 14 News they had been looking for him for two months. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Maplewood Circle. They say he is also facing robbery...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAFF

Casey White retains new team of attorneys

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a former corrections officer, has new attorneys to represent him. A note of appearance was filed in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The defense team is comprised of Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Joshua McLaughlin voted in for Limestone County Sheriff

Scammers are calling customers of Decatur Utilities and demanding payment. What can parents do to help their kids understand traumatic events?. Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Madison City Schools took immediate action and asked for extra police presence at its schools today. One injured in officer involved shooting. Updated:...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
CBS 42

Woman charged with killing man in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in Ensley Monday night. Tykirel Jordan, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Alpatrick Mckinstry, 32. According to BPD, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 60th Street just after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Rogersville Police investigating after officer appears to threaten deputies on social media

A social media post by a former candidate in the Lauderdale County sheriff's race is getting a lot of attention and raising concerns in the days after the primary election. The post features a photo of Randall McCrary, a Rogersville Police officer who ran and lost the GOP primary election for Lauderdale County sheriff. In the photo, McCrary is carrying a big stick, and text above the image invites current Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to visit him on the farm.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
103GBF

Casey and Vicky White’s Indiana Motel Room Now Has a Waitlist

A cheap motel in Evansville now has a waitlist for the most disturbing reason. Last April the Lauderdale County Jail's assistant director of corrections, Vicky White, broke Casey White out of jail. Although the couple shares the same last name, they are not related or married. Reports say the couple then traveled from Alabama to Evansville, Indiana. They apparently pre-paid for a 2-week stay at the former Motel 6, now Motel 41. The pair wasn't on the run for long, as the police found them in the Hoosier state on May 9th. The police chase ended with a violent car accident where law enforcement apprehended Casey White. Vicky White died of an apparent suicide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Ap#Mtsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Death investigation in Killen

WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m. WAFF gives live updates from the headquarters of four candidates just ahead of the polls closing for the 2022 primary elections.
KILLEN, AL
WAFF

Former Police Horse passed away Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26. According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.
FLORENCE, AL
apr.org

Recaptured Alabama inmate from national manhunt ordered to give DNA sample

A Lauderdale County judge is ordering escaped inmate Casey White to give a DNA sample, although the court order doesn’t say why. The action was in response to a request from prosecutors. The prisoner is back in custody after escaping, allegedly with the help of the assistant director of the County jail. An Indiana Coroner says Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she and Casey White, no relation, crashed their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana. APR previously reported how the escaped inmate from Alabama was prepared for a shootout according to authorities. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White and Vicky White were carrying four handguns, an AR-15 rifle and $29,000 in cash. The inmate reportedly showed no remorse over Vickey's death after it appeared she mortally wounded herself with one of the guns. A coroner will make the final determination of whether or not Vicky shot herself.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
104.1 WIKY

Kentucky Man Arrested And Charged With Drug Trafficking

An investigation by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force leads to a Muhlenberg County man. Officers searched a home on Hillview Street in Cleaton where they found two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, meth and pot along with suspected heroin and fentanyl. 30 year old Bobby Dukes was arrested. At the time...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WAFF

Florence Police investigating possible death in missing person case

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a death in Killen, Alabama. Detectives with the Florence Police Department responded to a large field off County Rd. 107 in the Center Star area. According to the Florence Police Department, the death investigation is related to a missing person...
KILLEN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy