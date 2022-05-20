ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Central Coast Honor Flight departs Monday

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZymoT_0fkkIOm200
A photo from a prior year’s trip.

Flight is the second following two-year hiatus

– Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming flight (only the second following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19) will include 23 veterans: 18 served in Vietnam, 1 pre-Vietnam, and 4 during Korea, and will depart on Monday, May 23 at 6:15 a.m.

The veterans making the trip include a canine unit Vietnam serviceman whose life was twice saved by a dog, a husband and wife couple from the Korean War era, a reservist who was closely involved with activities around the Cuban missile crisis, and a Vietnam veteran who also served in Spain, where he was one of the “bomb hunter” responders when a B-52 carrying four small size H-bombs had a

mid-air collision with another plane that left the crew dead.

Veterans and their guardians will arrive at SLO Airport at 4 a.m. Monday to process through security and board the flight. They return Wednesday night to a reentry celebration organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes. The public is invited to join in.

For more information contact Maggie Cox, (805) 235-9777; at communications@honorflight.ccc.org or visit HonorFlightccc.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of William M. Slane Sr., 93

William M. Slane Sr. passed away at his home in Paso Robles. – On May 16, William M. Slane Sr. passed away at his home in Paso Robles, Ca. with his family around him. He was 93 years old. Bill was born on September 10, 1928, on his mother’s birthday in Schenectady, New York to Helen (Gregoire) Slane and Mathias (Ty) Slane. His primary parenting came from his Grandparents John and Anna Gregoire and many aunts and uncles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Film on the Farm’ fundraiser features water documentary by local filmmaker

– On June 3, join FARMstead ED and Hartley Farms in San Miguel as they host local filmmaker Brittany App for a special screening of her documentary “Where There Once Was Water.” The evening will kick off at 6 p.m., welcoming ticketed guests to enjoy the farm for BYO picnics and local libations, followed by a discussion with panelists representing an extensive knowledge of San Luis Obispo County water issues. The film will be shown immediately following.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Community invited to ‘saddle up’ for equine rescue fundraiser

– The community is invited to “wrangle a great deal” and “stirrup some funds” for a worthy cause at FARMstead ED’s “Rescue to Ride” in Paso Robles on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This experience showcases the work of Redwings Horse Sanctuary and Rescue (the beneficiary of this fundraising event) and includes a vineyard trail ride, lunch, and wine tasting at the award-winning Cass Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 15-22

John W. Leece, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Vern Hue Haynes, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. Jerome Zinman, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Nonprofit hires new director of multifamily housing development

– This month People’s Self-Help Housing appointed a new director of Multifamily Housing Development (MHD), Sara Erickson. Erickson brings over 20 years of experience in real estate development, finance, and community building. As the director of MHD, she will oversee the nonprofit’s affordable housing development team who is responsible for the affordable multifamily housing pipeline throughout all phases of development, beginning with acquisition through to permanent operations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Paso Robles Daily News

Make a macramé basket with the Paso Robles Library

– Intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating a macramé basket based on the design of Home Decoration Love on June 11 with the Paso Robles Library. A Zoom meetup will be held from 6-7 p.m. Using the simple square knot, this basket can be used to hold any number of small items and will complement the décor in any room.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Over $300,000 in scholarships awarded to county students

Over 60 scholarships to be distributed by The Community Foundation for the 2022-2023 School Year. – Over $300,000 in scholarships have been awarded to high school and college students across San Luis Obispo County by The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. The Board of Directors of The Community Foundation recently approved the recipients of 62 scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Washington Dc#Honor Flight#Vietnam Veteran#Cuban#Honorflightccc Org
Paso Robles Daily News

Arrest reports for May 15-22

On May 15, Tyler Anthony Lewis, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 200 block of 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On May 15, Shelaugh Pauline Cairney, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested near...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Housing assistance loans to fund projects in San Miguel, Nipomo

People’s Self Help Housing qualifies for more than $300,000 to support development of new single-family homes. – People’s Self-Help Housing has qualified for two impactful loans from the Housing Assistance Council (HAC). These funds, totaling more than $300,000, will support the development of new single-family homes in Nipomo and San Miguel as part of PSHH’s nationally recognized Self-Help Home Ownership program.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1956: Teamsters picket Nacimiento Dam

Posted: 7:25 am, May 18, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. The “Three Picketeers” came to Paso Robles Nacimiento Dam early yesterday morning in the form of members of the International Teamsters Union who threw up what one official of the International Union of Operating Engineers described as “an authorized picket line.” No one at the dam site was able to come up with a reason for the mystery picket line.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Blood donors needed in June

June blood drives in the Paso Robles area announced. – As many Americans turn their attention to filling their schedules with summer activities, Vitalant is urging all those who are eligible to first help patients and alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate this June. Every...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Open house held at Paso Robles Public Safety Center

Event is behind-the-scenes look at department operations, opportunity to foster community relations. – The Paso Robles Police Department hosted an open house last night at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street. The event included police vehicle displays, K-9, drone and motor demonstrations, 9-1-1 for kids,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy