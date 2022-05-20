Central Coast Honor Flight departs Monday

A photo from a prior year’s trip.

Flight is the second following two-year hiatus

– Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming flight (only the second following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19) will include 23 veterans: 18 served in Vietnam, 1 pre-Vietnam, and 4 during Korea, and will depart on Monday, May 23 at 6:15 a.m.

The veterans making the trip include a canine unit Vietnam serviceman whose life was twice saved by a dog, a husband and wife couple from the Korean War era, a reservist who was closely involved with activities around the Cuban missile crisis, and a Vietnam veteran who also served in Spain, where he was one of the “bomb hunter” responders when a B-52 carrying four small size H-bombs had a

mid-air collision with another plane that left the crew dead.

Veterans and their guardians will arrive at SLO Airport at 4 a.m. Monday to process through security and board the flight. They return Wednesday night to a reentry celebration organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes. The public is invited to join in.

For more information contact Maggie Cox, (805) 235-9777; at communications@honorflight.ccc.org or visit HonorFlightccc.org.