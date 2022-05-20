ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Early Voting a Leading Contender in Preakness

By Josh Shepardson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New...

www.numberfire.com

Related
UPI News

Triple Crown becomes tale of rest rather than racing

May 23 (UPI) -- Triple Crown trail? This year, it's more like a Triple Crown maze, with lots of rest stops along the way. First, Rich Strike snuck into the Kentucky Derby field at the last possible moment, then snuck up the rail in the final furlong to win at 80-1 odds.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

3 Horse Racing Bets to Target on Wednesday 5/25/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #2 Topsy Turvy – Thistledown R7 (3:50 PM ET) Topsy Tuvry makes her 2022 debut in this 6-furlong sprint for state-breds. Her opening odds are 7/2, and the daughter of Constitution looks ready to win her sophomore debut against 10 rivals. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#Early Voting#Triple Crown#Tvg#Horse Racing Nation#Hrn#Withers Stakes#The Kentucky Derby
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called last 2 winners reveals picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11 from Belmont Park, and while there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, Rich Strike is expected to run after his thrilling victory as an 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike's connections held him out of the Preakness to rest up for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2022. Mo Donegal rode the rail at the Kentucky Derby and was charging hard down the stretch before finishing fifth. He's expected to run and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Can he give trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
SPORTS

