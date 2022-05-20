Early Voting a Leading Contender in Preakness

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11 from Belmont Park, and while there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, Rich Strike is expected to run after his thrilling victory as an 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike's connections held him out of the Preakness to rest up for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2022. Mo Donegal rode the rail at the Kentucky Derby and was charging hard down the stretch before finishing fifth. He's expected to run and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Can he give trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO