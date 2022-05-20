Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of second child: 'Over the moon'

May 20 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is a dad of two.

The 31-year-old singer secretly welcomed his second child, a daughter, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of a pair of tiny baby socks.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," he captioned the post.

Sheeran and Seaborn married in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter -- Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran said at the time. "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

The couple kept Seaborn's second pregnancy private.

Sheeran said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December that fatherhood has given him a purpose outside music.

"I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music," he said. "And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Sheeran released a remix of his song "2step" featuring Potter Payper on Friday.

His most recent album, =, was released in October.