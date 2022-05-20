ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Germany eases cost of living crisis with €9 a month public transport ticket

By Kate Connolly in Berlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DVmj_0fkkHlqQ00
A regional train passes fields of rapeseed plants in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

Millions of Germans are expected to take advantage of a summer of cheaper travel from next month under government plans to boost public transport use and give financial relief to consumers facing a cost of living crisis.

A €9-a-month ticket scheme is to be introduced from 1 June allowing travel on all modes of city and regional transport. The ticket will apply nationwide and will be available for three months until the end of August.

Germany’s upper house of parliament approved the move on Friday, following on from the Bundestag on Thursday. The scheme will cost the government €2.5 bn as it is due to pay back to transport companies the shortfall in income as well as the cost of administering the sale, including giving back to commuters who already have season tickets, the amount they are effectively out of pocket.

The cost of the ticket is a fraction of the normal cost of travel, amounting to around a sixth of the price of the cheapest monthly ticket available for Berlin’s central zones.

The scheme is in response to rising energy prices and is intended to offer everyone from commuters and weekend trippers who might normally choose to take the car, the chance to out the benefits of public transport.

However, detractors have warned of overcrowded trains, buses and trams – some of which are already full to capacity – and restrictions on taking bicycles and prams due to lack of space. They suggest that when the experiment is over, ticket prices might have been pushed up considerably by a further expected rise in inflation making public transport less attractive.

Volker Wissing, Germany’s transport minister, of the pro-business FDP called the €9 ticket a “huge opportunity” for climate-friendly mobility in Germany. He told parliament the scheme was already a success before it had launched “as everyone in Germany is talking about public transport”.

Katharina Dröge, the parliamentary head of the Green party, said the ticket would be welcome by those who are feeling the strain of inflation. “For those who are looking for ways of saving, the €9 ticket is an important measure,” she said. “We hope as many people take advantage of it as possible.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Deutsche Bahn, the national rail operator and the biggest participant in the project, said it planned to start selling the tickets on Monday. Some sales of smaller operators have already sold tickets. Hamburg is to start today and others do so at the weekend.

Jens Hilgenberg, a transport expert for the Association of Environment and Nature Protection (Bund), told DPA he welcomed the move. However, he said it would send an even more important signal if the government were to improve ticket prices and transport across the country, particularly in rural areas where people are most reliant on their cars.

“The €9 ticket does not mean that any extra bus will be available in rural areas but this is where alternatives to the car need to be increased greatly,” he said.

Critics who welcome the attempt to lure people from their cars have at the same time decried the fact that the government is planning to reduce the burden on all car drivers over the same period with a reduction in the energy tax on petrol, which in turn means a fall in the VAT on it. According to the finance ministry, petrol will be reduced by 35.2 cents per litre, and diesel by 16.7 cents.

• This article was amended on 23 May 2022. The ticket will be available on a nationwide, not regional, basis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid restrictions still in place for UK travellers in Europe

Families from the UK who are heading abroad for the spring half-term break continue to face a complex array of Covid testing requirements as restrictions for popular destinations remain in place. While the UK has relaxed all Covid travel restrictions, many other countries have retained a variety of test requirements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Post Office corrects passport information for travellers to Europe

The Post Office has corrected the misleading information on its website about passport validity to Europe.Since Brexit, UK passports must meet two conditions for travel to Europe:Issue date less than 10 years before day of arrival in the EUExpiry date at least three months after intended day of departure from the EUBut until this week the Post Office maintained: “You need to have at least six months left on an adult or child passport to travel to most countries in Europe.”No such rule has ever existed for travel to the EU.Travellers are now provided with the correct information on the Post Office...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharina Dröge
The Independent

Spain relaxes Covid entry rules for unvaccinated UK travellers

UK holidaymakers who have not had a coronavirus jab can now travel to Spain by showing a negative PCR or lateral-flow antigen test when they arrive.Since 1 December, the country has had a strict ban on unvaccinated travellers from non-EU countries, because of fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It was one of the strictest entry rules in Europe.But now the Spanish government has announced passengers who have not had a jab may enter the country with immediate effect.Fully vaccinated passengers will still need to show proof of vaccination.The government announced that all UK travellers, except children under 12,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rail deal of the century: unlimited travel throughout Germany for 25p per day

The best transport deal in history for any major European country is now on sale.Deutsche Bahn (DB), which runs most trains in Germany, has launched a ticket costing €9 (£7.70) that gives a full month of travel in June, July or August. The average cost per day is just 25p.“Regional Express” trains – which typically link towns and cities on runs of 50-100 miles – are covered. So are all local services, including S-Bahn and U-Bahn metro trains, as well as trams and buses. Unlike the UK’s half-price promotion in March, there is no limit to the number of tickets...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transport#Vat#Vehicles#Traffic#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy