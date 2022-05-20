Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop and move across the area tonight. Some of these thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall with rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Storm total rainfall of up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO