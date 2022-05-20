ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Toxic, racist, unsafe’ work conditions in the Minneapolis City Coordinator’s Office

By Joy Marsh
MinnPost
 5 days ago
The letter that follows is from former City of Minneapolis Race & Equity Director Joy Marsh. Her letter addresses her experience as the city’s first Director of Race & Equity and the efforts of current and former City Coordinators Office hold leadership accountable for creating an anti-racist and safe...

Comments / 8

Gary
5d ago

I never trusted Mayor Fry. I believe he is totally corrupt. Having said that, I have to agree with Jeff Bregel, without actual examples of racism cited, this is simply a rhetoric and whine

Dawona Where's D-dub Harper
5d ago

I assume their ready to fire her now for speaking out and take the credit for all her efforts. 😥 😔

MinnPost

No word on special session as Minnesota lawmakers leave town following failure to pass tax cuts, spending bills

FOX 9’s Theo Keith reports: “A meeting between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers Monday afternoon yielded no progress toward a special session, one day after the regular session fell apart. Lawmakers failed to pass $4 billion in tax cuts and $4 billion in additional spending on public schools, public safety, nursing homes and transportation before Sunday night’s deadline. … Only Walz can call an overtime period, and he set up the meeting with House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller to talk about their next steps. The two lawmakers left the meeting through a separate door, avoiding reporters and leaving the explaining to Walz.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

M.P.D. faces federal scrutiny

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis Police Department will face the scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation concluded earlier this year. The report concluded that Minneapolis officers stop and arrest Black people more than white people, use force more often on people of color and maintain a culture in which racism is tolerated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What A North Minneapolis Elementary School Is Doing To Help Traumatized Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Violence throughout the Minneapolis community is having a huge impact on students of all ages. Trauma associated with gun violence, mass shootings and days commemorating the loss of life by law enforcement has the community fighting to get the help they need. WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with one Minneapolis Public School that is the village these students need. The sounds of gunshots, sirens and flashing light can be traumatizing to the youngest in our communities. Between Jenny Lind Elementary School Principal Pao Vue and Assistant Principal Mercedes Walker, there is more than 50 years of living and working on Minneapolis’ north...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

NAACP, students to rally in support of North High Principal Mauri Friestleben

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Students and supporters of North High Principal Mauri Friestleben are set to hold a walkout and a protest on Monday. Friestleben, a widely admired leader in the school system, said in a letter Friday that she was terminated for encouraging students to conduct a sit-in and protest at Minneapolis City Hall on Feb. 9 following the police shooting of Amir Locke. Minneapolis Public Schools issued a statement saying that the district had not "terminated" Friestleben but put her "on leave."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

