‘Toxic, racist, unsafe’ work conditions in the Minneapolis City Coordinator’s Office

I am a very indecisive person. I remember as a college freshman everybody would ask, “So what is your major?” And I wouldn’t have anything to tell them except that I was currently undecided. I took intro to psychology, intro to peace studies, a theology class, and more. It wasn’t until I took intro to environmental studies that I felt an immediate connection. We discussed a variety of topics from renewable energy to plant-based diets to sustainable living and climate change. No matter what we were talking about, everything felt important to me. As I progressed in the major, I learned about environmental justice and its connection to racial, gender, and food justice. It was this interest in justice that led me to an internship at MN350, where I learned about the East Phillips neighborhood and their goal of creating an indoor urban farm.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO