Lionel Messi has been named in WhoScored’s team of the season made up of the best rated players from Europe’s top 5 leagues. Argentine great Messi made the switch to Paris Saint Germain after leaving Barcelona in the summer, after more than 20 years spent at the Catalan club, where he came through the ranks to become the club’s greatest ever player, and arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch, Messi made the switch to Ligue 1, in search for a new challenge.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO