Father Of Suspect Apologizes To Family Of Slain Fairfield Prep Student As New Details Emerge

James McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

The father of a teenage suspect charged with the stabbing death of a Fairfield County student apologized to the family of the slain prep school student-athlete as he exited a court hearing for his son.

New Haven County resident Raul Valle, age 16, of Milford, appeared in Derby Superior Court on Thursday morning, May 19, to face murder and assault charges for the stabbing of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, of Shelton which took place Saturday, May 14.

“I’m sorry,” Valle’s father, also named Raul Valle, said as he left the courthouse with his head beneath a jacket, the Daily Mail reported. “I’m sorry to the family.”

The arrest warrant, which was released during the hearing on Thursday, shed new details on what happened the night McGrath was killed.

McGrath and friends were at a house party when Valle and a group of his friends arrived and were soon asked to leave, the Daily Mail reported.

A fight broke out on the front lawn and several people were allegedly stabbed by Valle, the news outlet said.

A witness said after the fight ended, Valle got up and walked to his car and McGrath was standing nearby but not going after him, the Daily Mail said the warrant outlined.

"He (the witness) stated (Valle) then turns around and takes his knife and stabs (McGrath) right in the stomach and pulls it out," Detective Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police said, the Daily Mail reported.

McGrath, who had been stabbed once in the chest, was given CPR by a neighbor until an ambulance arrived, and he was rushed to a hospital where he later died, the Daily Mail said.

McGrath’s father, Kevin McGrath, told The New York Post on Wednesday, May 18, he was pleased police had made an arrest in the death of his son, and the stabbing of three others.

“The investigation is still ongoing and Shelton police have been just extremely supportive and helpful to get us closer to closure," Kevin McGrath said to the Post.

McGrath will be laid to rest on Friday, May 20 in Trumbull.

