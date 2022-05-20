ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Father Of Suspect Apologizes To Family Of Slain Fairfield Prep Student As New Details Emerge

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z1kU_0fkkFqVt00
James McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

The father of a teenage suspect charged with the stabbing death of a Fairfield County student apologized to the family of the slain prep school student-athlete as he exited a court hearing for his son.

New Haven County resident Raul Valle, age 16, of Milford, appeared in Derby Superior Court on Thursday morning, May 19, to face murder and assault charges for the stabbing of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, of Shelton which took place Saturday, May 14.

“I’m sorry,” Valle’s father, also named Raul Valle, said as he left the courthouse with his head beneath a jacket, the Daily Mail reported. “I’m sorry to the family.”

The arrest warrant, which was released during the hearing on Thursday, shed new details on what happened the night McGrath was killed.

McGrath and friends were at a house party when Valle and a group of his friends arrived and were soon asked to leave, the Daily Mail reported.

A fight broke out on the front lawn and several people were allegedly stabbed by Valle, the news outlet said.

A witness said after the fight ended, Valle got up and walked to his car and McGrath was standing nearby but not going after him, the Daily Mail said the warrant outlined.

"He (the witness) stated (Valle) then turns around and takes his knife and stabs (McGrath) right in the stomach and pulls it out," Detective Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police said, the Daily Mail reported.

McGrath, who had been stabbed once in the chest, was given CPR by a neighbor until an ambulance arrived, and he was rushed to a hospital where he later died, the Daily Mail said.

McGrath’s father, Kevin McGrath, told The New York Post on Wednesday, May 18, he was pleased police had made an arrest in the death of his son, and the stabbing of three others.

“The investigation is still ongoing and Shelton police have been just extremely supportive and helpful to get us closer to closure," Kevin McGrath said to the Post.

McGrath will be laid to rest on Friday, May 20 in Trumbull.

To read the entire Daily Mail story, click here.

To read the New York Post story, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Clifford Gay
2d ago

so why aren't you putting a picture up the person who killed them he's been charged as an adult should have a picture of unless you guys are trying to protect the killer

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Morris County Teens Sent Intimate Photo, Made Harassing Statements To Victim: Police

A pair of Morris County teens who allegedly shared an intimate photo of another juvenile and made harassing statements are facing charges, authorities announced. The Long Valley teens shared an "intimate picture” of another juvenile alongside harassing statements on Monday, May 9, Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WTNH.com

Bethany man arrested for robbing, threatening man with infected needle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bethany was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a bank and threatening to stab another man with a needle, police said. Milford police responded to Webster Bank at 100 Broad St. on a report of a robbery. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Yorkshaitis of Bethany. Yorkshaitis was accused of threatening to stab a male with an infected needle if he did not give him the money he withdrew from the ATM.
BETHANY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Derby Superior Court#The Daily Mail#The Shelton Police
milfordmirror.com

Police: Man threatened with ‘infected needle’ during Milford ATM robbery

MILFORD — A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened to stab another individual with an “infected needle” while attempting to rob him at a bank ATM. Thomas Yorkshaitis, 39, of Beacon Road, was charged with second-degree threatening, second-degree larceny and second-degree robbery, police...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Four Norwalk School Put In Lockdown After Shots Fired In Area, Police Say

Four Fairfield County schools were briefly placed on lockdown after shots were fired in the area. The incident took place around in Norwalk around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24. Norwalk Police responded to the area of Bouton Street after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police Department.
Daily Voice

Coram Man Sentenced For Killing Teenage Brother

A Long Island man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for killing his teenage brother, authorities announced. Coram resident Dimitri Robert, now age 30, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges related to the murder of his 17-year-old brother.
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

Shooter Killed By Jersey City Police (DEVELOPING)

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Teen Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at Shelton House Party Released on Bond

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a Shelton teen at a house party was released on bond Monday, according to his attorney. Raul Valle, 16, of Milford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with murder for the stabbing death of 17-year-old James (Jimmy) McGrath during a fight outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive.
Daily Voice

Mother In Custody For Driving Drunk With Toddler In Car In Syosset, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman on Long Island is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk with her toddler son in the car before crashing into a tree, police said. In Syosset, a driver was traveling north on Route 135 shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when she struck a tree on the side of the roadway near Exit 14W, according to a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department.
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
279K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy