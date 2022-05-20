Nick Cannon Delivers New Mixtape “Raw & B” Feat. Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign & More

As Yo Gotti purchases two Rolls Royce's for his birthday today (May 17), Janet Jackson celebrated hers in Las Vegas with a few famous friends. Yesterday, Ms. Jackson rang in her 56th birthday in style as the world tuned in to the Billboard Music Awards. We've been seeing more of the ultra-elusive music legend as of late, especially after she shared her story in her recent documentary. Fans were excited to see her surprise appearance at the BBMAs and it was even more symbolic as she presented Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO