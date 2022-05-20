Nick Cannon Delivers New Mixtape “Raw & B” Feat. Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign & More

She branded her name in Hip Hop and pop culture infamy when she touted her "Superhead" antics and Karrine Steffans's history is being revisited once again. She made millions from sharing her alleged sexcapades stories that she has claimed involved Ja Rule, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Usher, Diddy, and more. Steffans visited the Good Moms Bad Choices where she reflected on a time when she was married while allegedly dating Bow Wow and Lil Wayne. She has shared stories about them in the past, but this one caught listeners by surprise.
